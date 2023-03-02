Advanced search
    REDINGTON   INE891D01026

REDINGTON LIMITED

(REDINGTON)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:50 2023-03-02 am EST
167.60 INR   -1.32%
12:46pRedington Limited & Corent Technology Join Hands to Accelerate the Digital Transformation Journey of Organizations
BU
02/17India's Redington expects double-digit growth, to enter new markets
RE
02/06Redington's (India) Consolidated Profit Slips in Fiscal Q3
MT
Redington Limited & Corent Technology Join Hands to Accelerate the Digital Transformation Journey of Organizations

03/02/2023 | 12:46pm EST
Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON), a leading technology solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Corent Technology, a provider of a multi-cloud application migration and optimization platform, to offer enterprises and large SMBs a comprehensive solution for multi-cloud transformation projects.

The partnership will assist Redington in its drive towards cloud adoption with Corent's proficiency in workload migration and optimization. Corent Technology will provide valuable insights into the application and infrastructural landscape, as well as offer optimization recommendations for a successful digital transformation. Redington empowers organizations with cloud migration feasibility assessment and migrate-to-cloud services that helps organizations evaluate their data and business operations and accelerate their cloud journey toward infrastructure modernization.

“Cloud-led digital transformation is among the top strategic priorities of organizations across sectors. They require reliable and efficient partners who can help them in their Cloud migration journey. The synergy between Redington and Corent Technology will address their requirements, by enabling efficient cloud migration, modernization, and cost savings. This partnership will also help expand our SMB market footprint and further add-on to our offering of hyper scaler connects for cloud solutions,” said Rakshit Bhatt, Senior Vice President & Head of Cloud Business, Redington Ltd.

This partnership will offer organizations the necessary tools and expertise to navigate their digital transformation journeys successfully, accelerate cloud adoption, and enhance the global Redington partners and customer experience. Corent's multi-cloud workload migration and optimization platform will complement Redington's Spotlight, providing a comprehensive solution for cloud migration projects. This would enable Redington to support a larger ecosystem of enterprises, mid-market companies, and SMBs in their digital transformation journey.

“It is our constant endeavor to enhance the accessibility of our capabilities for organizations who want to accelerate their Cloud roadmap. Through our partnership with Redington, we will be able to help them reduce the cost, time, and risk involved in their cloud migration and adoption, leading to better business benefits,” said Sean Jazayeri, SVP, Strategic Alliances, Corent.

This partnership is a significant step for Redington in its mission to democratize the cloud for organizations. With Corent Technology's expertise in cloud migration and optimization, Redington will provide a complete solution for digital transformation projects, helping them achieve their cloud goals with confidence and efficiency.

About Redington Ltd:

Redington Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider and a Fortune 500 company, enables businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ brand associations, and 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle-East, Africa and Turkey. Through its concentrated focus on technology, innovations, and partnerships, Redington is one of the most trusted distributors of products, services, and solutions across the world.

About Corent Technology:

Corent Technology is a leading provider of cloud migration and modernization solutions. With a focus on making cloud adoption simple, fast, and cost-effective, Corent offers a suite of innovative solutions that enable organizations to modernize their legacy applications and migrate to the cloud with confidence. Corent’s solutions are designed to deliver intelligent insights, recommendations, and actionable plans for a successful cloud migration, making the process seamless and hassle-free. With a proven track record of delivering successful cloud migrations for a wide range of customers, Corent is a trusted partner for organizations looking to transform their IT operations and drive digital transformation.


© Business Wire 2023
