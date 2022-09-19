Redington : Redemption

Registered & Corporate Office Redington Limited

(Formerly Redington (India) Limited

Plot No11 (SP), Thiru.Vi.Ka Industrial estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 4224 3353 Fax: +91 22 2225 3799 Email: investors@redington.co.in

CIN: L52599TN1961PLC028758 www. redingtongroup.com

September 19, 2022

The General Manager- Listing CRD

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Fort Mumbai

Maharashtra 400001

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Redington Limited.

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

Sl. Scrip ISIN Number Company Maturity Record Purpose of No. Code Name Date Date Record 1 723392 INE891D14VQ3 Redington 26/09/2022 23/09/2022 Redemption of Limited Commercial Paper of Rs. 200 Crores 2 723406 INE891D14VP5 Redington 28/09/2022 27/09/2022 Redemption of Limited Commercial Paper of Rs. 200 Crores

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

You are requested to take note of the same and do the needful.

Thanks & Regards,

Yours faithfully,

For Redington Limited