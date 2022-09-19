Redington : Redemption

Registered & Corporate Office Redington Limited
September 19, 2022
The General Manager- Listing CRD
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
Fort Mumbai
Maharashtra 400001
Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Redington Limited.
We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:
|
Sl.
|
Scrip
|
ISIN Number
|
Company
|
Maturity
|
Record
|
Purpose of
|
No.
|
Code
|
|
Name
|
Date
|
Date
|
Record
|
1
|
723392
|
INE891D14VQ3
|
Redington
|
26/09/2022
|
23/09/2022
|
Redemption of
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
Commercial Paper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Rs. 200 Crores
|
2
|
723406
|
INE891D14VP5
|
Redington
|
28/09/2022
|
27/09/2022
|
Redemption of
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
Commercial Paper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Rs. 200 Crores
This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.
You are requested to take note of the same and do the needful.
Thanks & Regards,
Yours faithfully,
For Redington Limited
-
Muthukumarsamy Company Secretary
