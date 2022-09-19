Advanced search
Redington : Redemption

09/19/2022 | 03:50am EDT
Registered & Corporate Office Redington Limited

(Formerly Redington (India) Limited

Plot No11 (SP), Thiru.Vi.Ka Industrial estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 4224 3353 Fax: +91 22 2225 3799 Email: investors@redington.co.in

CIN: L52599TN1961PLC028758 www. redingtongroup.com

September 19, 2022

The General Manager- Listing CRD

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Fort Mumbai

Maharashtra 400001

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Redington Limited.

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

Sl.

Scrip

ISIN Number

Company

Maturity

Record

Purpose of

No.

Code

Name

Date

Date

Record

1

723392

INE891D14VQ3

Redington

26/09/2022

23/09/2022

Redemption of

Limited

Commercial Paper

of Rs. 200 Crores

2

723406

INE891D14VP5

Redington

28/09/2022

27/09/2022

Redemption of

Limited

Commercial Paper

of Rs. 200 Crores

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

You are requested to take note of the same and do the needful.

Thanks & Regards,

Yours faithfully,

For Redington Limited

  1. Muthukumarsamy Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Redington (India) Limited published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
