Redington : Redemption

Registered & Corporate Office
Redington Limited
(Formerly Redington (India) Limited)
Block3, Plathin, Redington Tower, Inner Ring Road, Saraswathy Nagar West, 4th Street, Puzhuthivakkam, Chennai -600091
Email: investors@redington.co.in
CIN: L52599TN1961PLC028758
www. redingtongroup.com
January 6, 2023
To,
The General Manager- Listing CRD
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
Fort Mumbai
Maharashtra 400001
Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Redington Limited
We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:
|
Scrip
|
ISIN Number
|
Company Name
|
Maturity
|
Record
|
Purpose of
|
Code
|
Date
|
Date
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
724008
|
INE891D14WF4
|
Redington Limited
|
13-Jan-23
|
12-Jan-23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
724009
|
INE891D14WG2
|
Redington Limited
|
17-Jan-23
|
16-Jan-23
|
|
724031
|
INE891D14WJ6
|
Redington Limited
|
18-Jan-23
|
17-Jan-23
|
Redemption
|
724010
|
INE891D14WH0
|
Redington Limited
|
23-Jan-23
|
20-Jan-23
|
of CPs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
724064
|
INE891D14WK4
|
Redington Limited
|
24-Jan-23
|
23-Jan-23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
724093
|
INE891D14WM0
|
Redington Limited
|
25-Jan-23
|
24-Jan-23
|
This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.
You are requested to take note of the same and do the needful.
Thanks & Regards,
Yours faithfully,
For Redington Limited
|
MUTHUKUMARSA
|
Digitally signed by
|
MY
|
MUTHUKUMARSAMY
|
MUTHUKRISHNAN
|
MUTHUKRISHNAN
|
Date: 2023.01.06 11:41:37
|
|
+05'30'
-
Muthukumarsamy Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Redington (India) Limited published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:06:53 UTC.