Redington : Redemption

Redington Limited

Redington Limited

(Formerly Redington (India) Limited)

Block3, Plathin, Redington Tower, Inner Ring Road, Saraswathy Nagar West, 4th Street, Puzhuthivakkam, Chennai -600091

Email: investors@redington.co.in

CIN: L52599TN1961PLC028758

www. redingtongroup.com

January 6, 2023

The General Manager- Listing CRD

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Fort Mumbai

Maharashtra 400001

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Redington Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

Scrip ISIN Number Company Name Maturity Record Purpose of Code Date Date Record Date 724008 INE891D14WF4 Redington Limited 13-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 724009 INE891D14WG2 Redington Limited 17-Jan-23 16-Jan-23 724031 INE891D14WJ6 Redington Limited 18-Jan-23 17-Jan-23 Redemption 724010 INE891D14WH0 Redington Limited 23-Jan-23 20-Jan-23 of CPs 724064 INE891D14WK4 Redington Limited 24-Jan-23 23-Jan-23 724093 INE891D14WM0 Redington Limited 25-Jan-23 24-Jan-23

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

