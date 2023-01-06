Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Redington Limited
  News
  Summary
    REDINGTON   INE891D01026

REDINGTON LIMITED

(REDINGTON)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:12 2023-01-06 am EST
186.00 INR   -1.12%
02:08aRedington : Redemption
PU
2022Redington : Redemption
PU
2022Polycab Ties Up with Redington for Distribution of Passive Networking Products in India
MT
Redington : Redemption

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
Registered & Corporate Office

Redington Limited

(Formerly Redington (India) Limited)

Block3, Plathin, Redington Tower, Inner Ring Road, Saraswathy Nagar West, 4th Street, Puzhuthivakkam, Chennai -600091

Email: investors@redington.co.in

CIN: L52599TN1961PLC028758

www. redingtongroup.com

January 6, 2023

To,

The General Manager- Listing CRD

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Fort Mumbai

Maharashtra 400001

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Redington Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

Scrip

ISIN Number

Company Name

Maturity

Record

Purpose of

Code

Date

Date

Record Date

724008

INE891D14WF4

Redington Limited

13-Jan-23

12-Jan-23

724009

INE891D14WG2

Redington Limited

17-Jan-23

16-Jan-23

724031

INE891D14WJ6

Redington Limited

18-Jan-23

17-Jan-23

Redemption

724010

INE891D14WH0

Redington Limited

23-Jan-23

20-Jan-23

of CPs

724064

INE891D14WK4

Redington Limited

24-Jan-23

23-Jan-23

724093

INE891D14WM0

Redington Limited

25-Jan-23

24-Jan-23

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

You are requested to take note of the same and do the needful.

Thanks & Regards,

Yours faithfully,

For Redington Limited

MUTHUKUMARSA

Digitally signed by

MY

MUTHUKUMARSAMY

MUTHUKRISHNAN

MUTHUKRISHNAN

Date: 2023.01.06 11:41:37

+05'30'

  1. Muthukumarsamy Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Redington (India) Limited published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:06:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
