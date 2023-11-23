RediShred Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 15.37 million compared to CAD 14.7 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 1.07 million compared to CAD 3.89 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.06 compared to CAD 0.21 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.06 compared to CAD 0.21 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 49.12 million compared to CAD 41.82 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.833 million compared to CAD 6.97 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.38 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.38 a year ago.
RediShred Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 05:51 pm EST
