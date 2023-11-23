Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED, PROSCAN and secure e-Cycle brands, trademarks, and intellectual property in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: the granting and managing of shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark (Franchising and Licensing); the operation of corporately owned shredding businesses (Corporate Locations); and supporting the franchises and corporately owned shredding businesses (Corporate). It digitizes, secures, shreds, and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. It grants PROSHRED and PROSCAN franchise businesses in the United States and by way of a license arrangement in the Middle East. It also operates fifteen corporate businesses directly. The Companyâs services include home office shredding services, residential shredding services, hard drive destruction services, drop-off shredding services, and others.

Sector Business Support Services