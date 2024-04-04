Rumen protective choline (RPC) is a double coated form of choline designed to withstand the microbial degradation in the rumen. RPC product feature is shown in Figure 1. Supplementation of RPC in dairy cattle has been shown some positive effects on milk production and cow health.

Figure 1. RPC production feature

RPC supports the liver's function, particularly during the critical transition period, helping cows to use energy more efficiently and prevent fatty liver syndrome. It also plays a role in the transport of nutrients across cell membranes, in the blood stream and mammary gland. Recent studies in USA indicated that addition of RPC in the transition period could increase 2 kg milk production per day per cow.

Interestingly this effect could carry over the entire 40 weeks (280 days) of lactation period. Possibly the better health in the transition period by adding RPC extended the life span of the mammary cells or reduced the rate of cell death in the mammary gland.

Previously it was thought that RPC was a nutrient that would be fed only to fat, over conditioned cows. It is now believed that supplementing RPC to a low body condition score cow also increases milk and colostrum production.

Commercially, two experiments were conducted in China. In trial 1, during 21 days before calving to 21 days post calving period, 50 grams of Meno-Pro (RPC) were fed to 25 dairy cows per day per cow. Another 25 dairy cows were not supplemented with RPC as the control group. The milk production in 7 weeks of lactation period is shown in Figure 2. Within 7 weeks, adding RPC increased total milk yield by 1482 kg for 25 dairy cows. Average milk yield increased by 1.21 kg per day per cow.

In trial 2, during 21 days before calving to 21 days post calving period, 50 grams of Meno-pro (RPC) were fed to 50 dairy cows per day per cow. Another 50 cows were not supplemented with RPC as the control group. The milk yield in 42 weeks of lactation period is shown in Figure 3. Averagely, the addition of RPC only in the transition period could increase total milk yield 442 kg per cow.

Figure 2. Effect of RPC on milk production in 7 weeks of lactation period

Figure 3. Effect of RPC on milk production in entire lactation (42 weeks) period

