    RDW   GB00BG11K365

REDROW PLC

(RDW)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-13 am EDT
476.20 GBX   -3.49%
02:26aRedrow's FY22 Profit Falls on Higher Costs; Board Ups Dividend
MT
02:23aUK's Redrow says demand moderating in housing market
RE
02:10aREDROW : Earnings Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redrow : Earnings Document

09/14/2022 | 02:10am EDT
FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

5 3 W E E K S T O 3 J U L Y 2 0 2 2

1 4 S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 2

A G E N D A

Overview

Matthew Pratt

Financial Review

Barbara Richmond

Operating Review and Outlook

Matthew Pratt

2

O V E R V I E W

A r e t u r n t o t h e r e c o r d u n d e r l y i n g p r o f i t s a c h i e v e d p r e C o v i d - 1 9

2022

2021

2019

Revenue (£m)

2,140

1,940

2,112

PBT (£m)

410

314

406

EPS (p)

96.0

73.7

92.3

DPS (p)

32.0

24.5

30.5

Order Book (£bn)

1.44

1.43

1.02

Note: all the results throughout this presentation are underlying, that is before exceptional items

3

O P E R AT I O N A L H I G H L I G H T S

  • Effective management of house price inflation
  • Disciplined cost control
  • Selective land buying strategy
  • Quality & Customer Experience
  • Climate Challenge
  • Acting on Fire Safety pledge

4

FINANCIAL REVIEW

B A R B A R A R I C H M O N D

G R O U P F I N A N C E D I R E C T O R

