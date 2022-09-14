Redrow : Earnings Document

O V E R V I E W

A r e t u r n t o t h e r e c o r d u n d e r l y i n g p r o f i t s a c h i e v e d p r e C o v i d - 1 9

2022 2021 2019 Revenue (£m) 2,140 1,940 2,112 PBT (£m) 410 314 406 EPS (p) 96.0 73.7 92.3 DPS (p) 32.0 24.5 30.5 Order Book (£bn) 1.44 1.43 1.02

Note: all the results throughout this presentation are underlying, that is before exceptional items