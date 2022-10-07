Redrow : Earnings Document

Our ability to create long-term value is inextricably linked to how we manage the risks and opportunities that arise from Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) factors. This is the second year of publishing our ESG scorecard, which discloses our performance against our core non-financial metrics. These metrics align with the issues that are most material to the business and our stakeholders in the short, medium and longer term. This year we have made a series of improvements and some additions to the scorecard, taking on-board the recommendations made by our external assurance company. Health and Safety: To aid benchmarking and comparability the previous KPI has been replaced with the Annual Injury Incidence Rate - the standard KPI used across the sector.

Diversity and Inclusion: We have increased the range of gender and ethnicity metrics with the addition of three new KPI's: % of apprentices who identify as ethnic minorities, % of female employees within the Senior Management population and the % of females recruited into graduate roles during the financial year. Energy and Carbon: We are now reporting both Market based and Location based emissions for our Group GHG emissions Scope 1 and 2 and our Total GHG emissions per 100m2 of build. Previously we only reported Location based however our science-based carbon reduction targets are based on a Market based method which reflects the emissions arising from electricity that has been procured from a particular chosen supplier. This enables our renewable electricity procurement to be accounted for.

Sustainable Design: A new KPI which measures the Average Dwelling Emission Rate (the actual carbon emissions as calculated by the regulatory tool) is now included, and both the Average SAP rating and the Average EPC rating now reflect the performance of homes as-built as opposed to as-designed as was reported in the previous year. Our ESG improvement strategy is the responsibility of our Placemaking and Sustainability Committee, and is its primary focus. The Committee is chaired by our Non- Executive Chairman and led at Executive level by our Group Communities Director. Our strategic themes: Thriving Communities, Building Responsibly and Valuing People, and the workstreams that underpin them, help us to manage ESG risks and drive long-term sustainable value. As a business, our aim is to