Redrow : Earnings Document

* Redrow uses a variety of statutory performance measures and alternative performance measures when reviewing the
performance of the Group. See note 23 for an explanation and reconciliation of these alternative performance measures.
* Underlying is defined as any statutory or alternative performance measure pre-exceptional items. See note 2 and note 23.
Our investment case
OUR INVESTMENT CASE
SUCCESSFUL LEADERSHIP TEAM
Redrow has a strong, experienced and successful leadership team and remains committed to succession planning and developing the next generation of homebuilders.
15%
261
of workforce on
internal promotions
structured training
in year
programmes *
EXPERTISE IN L AND BUYING
Redrow has the expertise and resources to ensure that the right land opportunities are secured in geographic locations aligned to our strategy.
c6,000
plots added to land holdings with planning permission
BUILDING RESPONSIBLY
CLIMATE CHANGE - ROUTE TO NET ZERO
We are committed to registering all our
We set and submitted for validation our ambitious
developments with the Considerate Constructors
near-termscience-based carbon reduction targets
Scheme (CSS).
for Scope 1, 2 and 3 in line with the goals of the
Paris Agreement.
38.43
14%
out of 50 CSS Score (above 38 target)
reduction in operational carbon emissions intensity
since 2017
PL ACEMAKING
DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCT
We focus on delivering high quality homes and
Redrow focuses on the home mover segment.
creating attractive, sustainable and vibrant places
to live.
£281m1,250£1.82bn 88%
committed to fund
affordable homes
revenue value of private
Heritage Collection
improvements to local
delivered to our
reservations secured in
revenue as a percentage
communities *
communities
the year *
of private revenue
QUALIT Y AND CUSTOMER SERVICE
A STRONG AND RESILIENT BAL ANCE SHEET
By listening to and understanding our customers'
Redrow has net assets of £1.95bn. The Group
requirements, we continue to evolve our product
focuses medium term on delivering superior levels
and customer service. We focus on quality,
of return on equity and return on capital employed
differentiation and value for money for customers.
from an efficient use of its capital base.
94.5%
21.45%
32.0p
customer
Based on over 4,433 reviews
return on equity *
dividend to
recommendations
shareholders
- HBF 5 star status
* See note 23
2024
KEY PERFORMANCE
Our strategy
MEASURE
GUIDANCE †
INDICATORS
2022
2021
OUR STRATEGY
To create long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders by developing thriving communities with high quality homes that provide a better way to live.
G CMM
O
U
N
N
I
I
V
I
T
R
I
H
E
S
T
We develop thriving communities by creating better places to live. There are three strands which support this work:
Nature for People - increasing biodiversity on our developments and connecting communities with nature on their doorstep;
Placemaking for Wellbeing- our innovative Placemaking framework sets out eight design principles, which define how we achieve sustainable development on all our sites; and
Homes for All - building the right homes, in the right places, to create cohesive and thriving communities.
EPS *
>96p
96.0p†
73.7p
DPS *
>32p
32.0p
24.5p
Revenue *
>£2.3bn
£2,140m
£1,939m
Average sales
134
111
117
outlets *
Monies
Continued
investment in
£281m
£275m
committed to
local communities
fund
improvements
Required
to local
affordable homes
1,250
1,314
communities *
delivered
Placemaking
for Wellbeing
Homes
Nature
for All
for People
ROCE *
>22%
24.54% †
18.53%
Ensuring our sites are safe places to work, live
Maintain land
and visit is central to our build operations.
Land holding
holdings at c5
5.2 years
5.2 years
As we continue to help deliver much-needed
years *
years
new homes, we are also striving to constantly
improve our quality and customer service,
Waste diverted
whilst working to protect the environment.
>95%
98.3%
97.7%
The themes which support this activity are:
from landfill *
Working
Safely and
Considerately
B
U
I
L
D
Putting
I
N
Our
G
Customers
R
First
E
S
P
O
N
S
I
B
L
Y
TO CREATE
A BETTER WAY
Valuing
FOR PEOPLE
and
Developing
TO LIVE
People
and Partners
Inspiring
Managing Our
the Next
IN
Generation
Resources
to Build
Eciently
U
L
A
V
G
EL P PEO
•
Working Safely and Considerately -
HBF customer
creating healthy, safe and considerate
recommend
>94%
94.5%
92.6%
working environments;
rating *
•
Putting Customers First - putting our
customers first and striving for excellence in
all that we do; and
Private
•
Managing Resources - creating homes of
0.67 - 0.69
0.68
0.70
reservation rate *
enduring quality and working to minimise
our environmental impacts.
• Our aim is to inspire future industry talent
Number of
Maintain level of
trainees at 15% of
15.0%
14.5%
and to support our colleagues at every
trainees *
workforce
stage of their career. The two strands which
support this work are:
Valuing and Developing People & Partners
- by training and developing people to succeed; driving Redrow colleague and
partner advocacy and improving the
Continuous
wellbeing of Redrow's people and creating
improvement
an inclusive workplace; and
Annual Injury
through a 10%
365
441
• Inspiring the Next Generation to Build
Incidence Rate
year on year
- collaborating with partners to positively
reduction
impact people and communities through
education and engagement activities.
* see note 23
† underlying
5
ESG scorecard
ESG SCORECARD
report Strategic
Our ability to create long-term value is inextricably linked to how we manage the risks and opportunities that arise from Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) factors. This is the second year of publishing our ESG scorecard, which discloses our performance against our core non-financial metrics. These metrics align with the issues that are most material to the business and our stakeholders in the short, medium and longer term.
This year we have made a series of improvements and some additions to the scorecard, taking on-board the recommendations made by our external assurance company.
Health and Safety: To aid benchmarking and comparability the previous KPI has been replaced with the Annual Injury Incidence Rate - the standard KPI used across the sector.
Diversity and Inclusion: We have increased the range of gender and ethnicity metrics with the addition of three new KPI's: % of apprentices who identify as ethnic minorities, % of female employees within the Senior Management population and the % of females recruited into graduate roles during the financial year.
Energy and Carbon: We are now reporting both Market based and Location based emissions for our Group GHG emissions Scope 1 and 2 and our Total GHG emissions per 100m2 of build. Previously we only reported Location based however our science-based carbon reduction targets are based on a Market based method which reflects the emissions arising from electricity that has been procured from a particular chosen supplier. This enables our renewable electricity procurement to be accounted for.
Sustainable Design: A new KPI which measures the Average Dwelling Emission Rate (the actual carbon emissions as calculated by the regulatory tool) is now included, and both the Average SAP rating and the Average EPC rating now reflect the performance of homes as-built as opposed to as-designed as was reported in the previous year.
Our ESG improvement strategy is the responsibility of our Placemaking and Sustainability Committee, and is its primary focus. The Committee is chaired by our Non- Executive Chairman and led at Executive level by our Group Communities Director.
Our strategic themes: Thriving Communities, Building Responsibly and Valuing People, and the workstreams that underpin them, help us to manage ESG risks and drive long-term sustainable value. As a business, our aim is to
operate in a responsible way, and to create outcomes that are of value to our stakeholders.
As of 2022, Redrow received an MSCI ESG Rating of AA.
12 MONTH
PERIOD
UNIT
THIS DATA
READ
KPI THEME
KPI DATA POINT
KPI DEFINITION
REL ATES TO
F Y22
F Y21
F Y20
TARGET
REPORTED
(FOR F Y22)
MORE
HEALTH &
Annual Injury
No of RIDDOR Accidents resulting in an Injury divided by the
No.
26 June 2021
365*
441
666
Continuous
Pages
SAFET Y
Incidence Rate (AIIR)
average number of people employed 1 multiplied by 100,000.
to 1 July 2022
improvement in
52 to 53
overall H&S
performance
through a 10%
year on year
reduction 2
CUSTOMER
Net promoter score
NPS is a benchmark score that asks customers how likely they are to
%
1 October
59.3%*
50.1%*
52.3%
Achieve a
Pages
(NPS)
recommend a builder to a friend on a scale of 0-10.
2020 to 30
minimum NPS
58 to 59
September
score of 54%
2021 (results
published
annually for
this period in
following
March)
HBF survey 8 week
This metric is the percentage of customers that have moved into
%
1 October
94.5%*
92.6%*
91.9%
Consistently
Pages
recommend -
their home between 8-20 weeks ago that state they would
2020 to 30
deliver a 94%+
58 to 59
Customers that would
recommend their builder to a friend in the HBF survey.
September
customer
recommend Redrow to
2021 (results
satisfaction rating;
a friend
published
recommend to a
annually for
friend (ongoing)
this period in
following
March)
Average Trustpilot
This score is a mean average of every review received on Redrow's
No. 1 - 5
28 June 2021
4.45*
4.54*
4.31
Excellent (4.3 or
Pages
Review Score
Trustpilot page during the reporting period. When reviewing Redrow
stars
to 3 July 2022
above)
58 to 59
on Trustpilot, customers choose a rating between 1 - 5 stars.
'People Employed' refers to the average number of people employed at any one time across Redrow Offices, Sites, Sales and Customer Services including both employees and engaged subcontractors. As defined by the Health and Safety Executive.
In FY22 AIIR was reduced from 441 to 365 which results in a 17% reduction.
Figure verified by SGS.
