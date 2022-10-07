Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Redrow plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDW   GB00BG11K365

REDROW PLC

(RDW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
400.20 GBX   -3.71%
01:12pRedrow : Earnings Document
PU
10/05Redrow Signs Welsh Pledge on Buildings Fire Safety
MT
09/23Britain cuts stamp duty tax on property purchases
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redrow : Earnings Document

10/07/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CREATING A

BETTER WAY

TO LIVE

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

CONTENTS

report Strategic

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

STR ATEG IC RE PORT

GOVE RNANCE RE PORT

1 Performance Summary 152 Corporate Governance

2

Our Investment Case

Report

154

Board of Directors

4

Our Strategy

170

Audit Committee Report

6

ESG Scorecard

180

Nomination Committee

18

Our Business Model

Report

20

Chairman's Statement

186

Placemaking and

22

Group Chief

Sustainability Committee

Executive's Statement

Report

26

Operating Review

192

Directors' Remuneration

94

Financial Review

Report

214

Directors' Report

98

Risk Management

224

Statement of Directors'

112

Task Force On Climate

Responsibilities

Related Financial

Disclosures (TCFD)

126 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Disclosure Table

134 Group Non-Financial Information Statement

136 Section 172(1) Statement

140 Stakeholder Engagement

FINANCIAL STATE ME NTS

226 Independent Auditors' Report

238 Consolidated Income Statement

  1. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Balance Sheets
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Statement of Cash Flows
  5. Accounting Policies

249 Notes to the Financial Statements

SHARE HOLDE R INFORMATION

  1. Corporate and Shareholder Information
  2. Five Year Summary

£2,112m

£1,939m

£2,140m

6,443

AWARD

£1,920m

5,718

5,715

5,620

HIGHLIGHTS

£1,339m

4,032

20 1 8

20 1 9

2020

202 1

2022

20 1 8

20 1 9

2020

202 1

2022

CRYSTAL

RE VE NUE

LEGAL COMPLETIONS

£2,140m +10%

5,715 +2%

92.3p

96.0p

85.3p

92.3p

85.3p

73.7p

73.7p

57.7p

32.9p

32.9p

20 1 8

20 1 9

2020

202 1

2022

20 1 8

20 1 9

2020

202 1

2022

UNDE RLYING E ARNINGS PE R SHARE *

STATUTORY E ARNINGS PE R SHARE

96.0p +30%

57.7p -22%

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") HIGHLIGHTS

£406m

£410m

£406m

£380m

£380m

£314m

£314m

£246m

DE SCRIPTION OF OUR

28 & 140

74

Partnering with our

BUSINE SS MODE L

Stakeholder

Supply Chain

4

Our Strategy

Engagement

159

Whistleblowing

6

ESG Scorecard

221

Charitable and Political

160

Conflicts of Interests

18

Our Business Model

Donations

179 & 223

26

Benchmarks and Indices

BUILDING

Anti-bribery and

28

Material Issues

Corruption

RE SPONSIBLY

217

ESG Disclosures

30

UN SDGs

52

Health, Safety and

222

Code of Conduct

Environment

THRIVING

54

Quality of Build

222

Modern Slavery

COMMUNITIE S

and Considerate

34

Placemaking

Constructors Scheme

VALUING

58

Putting our Customers

36

Redrow 8 Placemaking

PEOPLE

Principles

First

78

Real Living Wage

40

Community Engagement

60

Climate Change Strategy

Commitment

42

Creating Social Value

61

Net-Zero Carbon

80 & 220

46

Biodiversity

64

Carbon Reduction

Equality Diversity and

Inclusion

70

Environment, Water

84 & 160

and Waste

Colleague Engagement

72

Product Innovation

86

Volunteering

Cover image:

The Rectory at Southbank, Newton

Kyme, North Yorkshire

88 Health and Wellbeing

90 & 221

Learning and

Development

92 Addressing the Skills Gap

74 & 221

Human Rights

The Group Non-Financial

Information Statement on pages 134 to 135 provides further information and sign posting.

Find more information at: redrowplc.co.uk

£140m

£140m

20 1 8

20 1 9

2020

202 1

2022

20 1 8

20 1 9

2020

202 1

2022

UNDE RLYING PROFIT BE FORE TA X*

STATUTORY PROFIT BE FORE TA X

£410m +31%

£246m -22%

£1,422m

£1,431m

£1,439m

60.5p

£1,144m

£1,015m

28p

32.0p

24.5p

Redrow

0p

20 1 8

20 1 9

2020

202 1

2022

20 1 8

20 1 9

2020

202 1

2022

plc

ORDE R BOOK*

FULL YE AR DIVIDE ND PE R SHARE *

Annual

£1,439m +1%

32.0p +31%

2022 Report

* Redrow uses a variety of statutory performance measures and alternative performance measures when reviewing the

performance of the Group. See note 23 for an explanation and reconciliation of these alternative performance measures.

1

* Underlying is defined as any statutory or alternative performance measure pre-exceptional items. See note 2 and note 23.

Strategic report

Our investment case

OUR INVESTMENT CASE

report Strategic

SUCCESSFUL LEADERSHIP TEAM

Redrow has a strong, experienced and successful leadership team and remains committed to succession planning and developing the next generation of homebuilders.

15%

261

of workforce on

internal promotions

structured training

in year

programmes *

EXPERTISE IN L AND BUYING

Redrow has the expertise and resources to ensure that the right land opportunities are secured in geographic locations aligned to our strategy.

c6,000

plots added to land holdings with planning permission

BUILDING RESPONSIBLY

CLIMATE CHANGE - ROUTE TO NET ZERO

We are committed to registering all our

We set and submitted for validation our ambitious

developments with the Considerate Constructors

near-termscience-based carbon reduction targets

Scheme (CSS).

for Scope 1, 2 and 3 in line with the goals of the

Paris Agreement.

38.43

14%

out of 50 CSS Score (above 38 target)

reduction in operational carbon emissions intensity

since 2017

Redrow plc Annual Report 2022

PL ACEMAKING

DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCT

We focus on delivering high quality homes and

Redrow focuses on the home mover segment.

creating attractive, sustainable and vibrant places

to live.

£281m1,250 £1.82bn 88%

committed to fund

affordable homes

revenue value of private

Heritage Collection

improvements to local

delivered to our

reservations secured in

revenue as a percentage

communities *

communities

the year *

of private revenue

QUALIT Y AND CUSTOMER SERVICE

A STRONG AND RESILIENT BAL ANCE SHEET

By listening to and understanding our customers'

Redrow has net assets of £1.95bn. The Group

requirements, we continue to evolve our product

focuses medium term on delivering superior levels

and customer service. We focus on quality,

of return on equity and return on capital employed

differentiation and value for money for customers.

from an efficient use of its capital base.

94.5%

21.45%

32.0p

customer

Based on over 4,433 reviews

return on equity *

dividend to

recommendations

shareholders

- HBF 5 star status

2022 Report Annual plc Redrow

2

* See note 23

3

Strategic report

2024

KEY PERFORMANCE

Our strategy

MEASURE

GUIDANCE

INDICATORS

2022

2021

report Strategic

OUR STRATEGY

To create long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders by developing thriving communities with high quality homes that provide a better way to live.

G C MM

O

U

N

N

I

I

V

I

T

R

I

H

E

S

T

We develop thriving communities by creating better places to live. There are three strands which support this work:

  • Nature for People - increasing biodiversity on our developments and connecting communities with nature on their doorstep;
  • Placemaking for Wellbeing - our innovative Placemaking framework sets out eight design principles, which define how we achieve sustainable development on all our sites; and
  • Homes for All - building the right homes, in the right places, to create cohesive and thriving communities.

EPS *

>96p

96.0p

73.7p

DPS *

>32p

32.0p

24.5p

Revenue *

>£2.3bn

£2,140m

£1,939m

Average sales

134

111

117

outlets *

Monies

Continued

investment in

£281m

£275m

committed to

local communities

fund

improvements

Required

to local

affordable homes

1,250

1,314

communities *

delivered

Placemaking

for Wellbeing

Homes

Nature

for All

for People

ROCE *

>22%

24.54%

18.53%

Ensuring our sites are safe places to work, live

Maintain land

and visit is central to our build operations.

Land holding

holdings at c5

5.2 years

5.2 years

As we continue to help deliver much-needed

years *

years

new homes, we are also striving to constantly

improve our quality and customer service,

Waste diverted

whilst working to protect the environment.

>95%

98.3%

97.7%

The themes which support this activity are:

from landfill *

Redrow plc Annual Report 2022

Working

Safely and

Considerately

B

U

I

L

D

Putting

I

N

Our

G

Customers

R

First

E

S

P

O

N

S

I

B

L

Y

TO CREATE

A BETTER WAY

Valuing

FOR PEOPLE

and

Developing

TO LIVE

People

and Partners

Inspiring

Managing Our

the Next

IN

Generation

Resources

to Build

Eciently

U

L

A

V

G

EL P PEO

Working Safely and Considerately -

HBF customer

creating healthy, safe and considerate

recommend

>94%

94.5%

92.6%

working environments;

rating *

Putting Customers First - putting our

customers first and striving for excellence in

all that we do; and

Private

Managing Resources - creating homes of

0.67 - 0.69

0.68

0.70

reservation rate *

enduring quality and working to minimise

our environmental impacts.

Our aim is to inspire future industry talent

Number of

Maintain level of

trainees at 15% of

15.0%

14.5%

and to support our colleagues at every

trainees *

workforce

stage of their career. The two strands which

support this work are:

  • Valuing and Developing People & Partners
    - by training and developing people to succeed; driving Redrow colleague and

partner advocacy and improving the

Continuous

wellbeing of Redrow's people and creating

improvement

an inclusive workplace; and

Annual Injury

through a 10%

365

441

Inspiring the Next Generation to Build

Incidence Rate

year on year

- collaborating with partners to positively

reduction

impact people and communities through

education and engagement activities.

2022 Report Annual plc Redrow

4

* see note 23

† underlying

5

Strategic report

ESG scorecard

ESG SCORECARD

report Strategic

Our ability to create long-term value is inextricably linked to how we manage the risks and opportunities that arise from Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) factors. This is the second year of publishing our ESG scorecard, which discloses our performance against our core non-financial metrics. These metrics align with the issues that are most material to the business and our stakeholders in the short, medium and longer term.

This year we have made a series of improvements and some additions to the scorecard, taking on-board the recommendations made by our external assurance company.

Health and Safety: To aid benchmarking and comparability the previous KPI has been replaced with the Annual Injury Incidence Rate - the standard KPI used across the sector.

Diversity and Inclusion: We have increased the range of gender and ethnicity metrics with the addition of three new KPI's: % of apprentices who identify as ethnic minorities, % of female employees within the Senior Management population and the % of females recruited into graduate roles during the financial year.

Energy and Carbon: We are now reporting both Market based and Location based emissions for our Group GHG emissions Scope 1 and 2 and our Total GHG emissions per 100m2 of build. Previously we only reported Location based however our science-based carbon reduction targets are based on a Market based method which reflects the emissions arising from electricity that has been procured from a particular chosen supplier. This enables our renewable electricity procurement to be accounted for.

Sustainable Design: A new KPI which measures the Average Dwelling Emission Rate (the actual carbon emissions as calculated by the regulatory tool) is now included, and both the Average SAP rating and the Average EPC rating now reflect the performance of homes as-built as opposed to as-designed as was reported in the previous year.

Our ESG improvement strategy is the responsibility of our Placemaking and Sustainability Committee, and is its primary focus. The Committee is chaired by our Non- Executive Chairman and led at Executive level by our Group Communities Director.

Our strategic themes: Thriving Communities, Building Responsibly and Valuing People, and the workstreams that underpin them, help us to manage ESG risks and drive long-term sustainable value. As a business, our aim is to

operate in a responsible way, and to create outcomes that are of value to our stakeholders.

Our performance against targets shown in the scorecard is fully disclosed on our website, along with the full suite of targets https://www.redrowplc.co.uk/sustainability/

our-commitments.

As of 2022, Redrow received an MSCI ESG Rating of AA.

Redrow plc Annual Report 2022

12 MONTH

PERIOD

UNIT

THIS DATA

READ

KPI THEME

KPI DATA POINT

KPI DEFINITION

REL ATES TO

F Y22

F Y21

F Y20

TARGET

REPORTED

(FOR F Y22)

MORE

HEALTH &

Annual Injury

No of RIDDOR Accidents resulting in an Injury divided by the

No.

26 June 2021

365*

441

666

Continuous

Pages

SAFET Y

Incidence Rate (AIIR)

average number of people employed 1 multiplied by 100,000.

to 1 July 2022

improvement in

52 to 53

overall H&S

performance

through a 10%

year on year

reduction 2

CUSTOMER

Net promoter score

NPS is a benchmark score that asks customers how likely they are to

%

1 October

59.3%*

50.1%*

52.3%

Achieve a

Pages

(NPS)

recommend a builder to a friend on a scale of 0-10.

2020 to 30

minimum NPS

58 to 59

September

score of 54%

2021 (results

published

annually for

this period in

following

March)

HBF survey 8 week

This metric is the percentage of customers that have moved into

%

1 October

94.5%*

92.6%*

91.9%

Consistently

Pages

recommend -

their home between 8-20 weeks ago that state they would

2020 to 30

deliver a 94%+

58 to 59

Customers that would

recommend their builder to a friend in the HBF survey.

September

customer

recommend Redrow to

2021 (results

satisfaction rating;

a friend

published

recommend to a

annually for

friend (ongoing)

this period in

following

March)

Average Trustpilot

This score is a mean average of every review received on Redrow's

No. 1 - 5

28 June 2021

4.45*

4.54*

4.31

Excellent (4.3 or

Pages

Review Score

Trustpilot page during the reporting period. When reviewing Redrow

stars

to 3 July 2022

above)

58 to 59

on Trustpilot, customers choose a rating between 1 - 5 stars.

  1. 'People Employed' refers to the average number of people employed at any one time across Redrow Offices, Sites, Sales and Customer Services including both employees and engaged subcontractors. As defined by the Health and Safety Executive.
  2. In FY22 AIIR was reduced from 441 to 365 which results in a 17% reduction.
  • Figure verified by SGS.

2022 Report Annual plc Redrow

6

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Redrow plc published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REDROW PLC
01:12pRedrow : Earnings Document
PU
10/05Redrow Signs Welsh Pledge on Buildings Fire Safety
MT
09/23Britain cuts stamp duty tax on property purchases
RE
09/23Britain cuts stamp duty property tax
RE
09/22REDROW PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/21Fed day is upon us...
MS
09/21JPMorgan Downgrades Redrow to Neutral from Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
09/21Analyst recommendations: Fedex, Flutter, Nike, Reckitt, Estee La..
MS
09/14Global markets live: Apple, Alphabet, Starbucks, Moderna, Raytheon T..
MS
09/14UK equities fall despite cooling August inflation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDROW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 220 M 2 468 M 2 468 M
Net income 2023 306 M 340 M 340 M
Net cash 2023 271 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,61x
Yield 2023 8,03%
Capitalization 1 383 M 1 538 M 1 538 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart REDROW PLC
Duration : Period :
Redrow plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDROW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 415,60 GBX
Average target price 699,23 GBX
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Pratt Group CEO, COO & Director
Barbara May Richmond Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Akers Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Senior Independent Director
Oliver Reginald Tant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDROW PLC-40.70%1 547
D.R. HORTON, INC.-31.95%25 644
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.40%13 724
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.53%11 345
PULTEGROUP, INC.-27.80%9 554
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-3.33%5 598