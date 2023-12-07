We developed and launched an innovative new mobile app, helping homeowners find their dream new home in just a few taps. Building on our reputation for digital innovation and customer experience, the app is the first and only one of its type on iOS and Android.

Built to support market demand and customer needs, the latest research from Redrow shows that almost 40% of homeowners will use a property app to search for their new home. Redrow's new app caters to homebuyers' behaviour while offering the quickest and easiest way to find their new home.

The research shows the top five 'must have' home features when searching online, which includes: having a garden (56%), off road parking (45%), a high energy efficiency rating (39%), natural light (36%) and space to work from home (26%)*. The new app builds on this with customers able to create personalised searches of their own 'must have' features, offering a quick and convenient way to find a home that suits their needs and preferences.

Key benefits and features include:

Instant notifications when new homes become available

Personalised search to find the home that's right for you

Integrated with Apple and Google maps, eradicating the historical challenge of finding new developments

The ability to book and add appointments directly to preferred calendar apps

Enhanced virtual show home tours

Works in conjunction with your existing My Redrow account and keeps track of your favourite homes, house types and developments all in one place

A wealth of guides and tips on topics such as Stamp Duty, EPC ratings and checklists for moving

Matt Grayson, Group Customer & Marketing Director at Redrow, said:

"We are excited to launch our first-ever app, thanks to the dedicated hard work and expertise of our in-house IT & digital marketing teams, to help homebuyers looking for a beautiful new energy-efficient Redrow home. The app is the next step in Redrow's ongoing investment to help customers find eco-friendly homes and builds on our industry-first online technology experience. Using the personalised search, customers can get instant notifications whenever new homes that meet their criteria become available and book and manage appointments all within the app - making it the quickest and easiest way to find your new home."

Making further strides in digital innovation, Redrow offers a unique digital customer journey. The launch of the app follows the premium homebuilder's recent award win for the Best Application of Technology at the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards 2023, and Best Customer Satisfaction Initiative at Housebuilder awards, highlighting how the business has successfully deployed technology to improve its customer service and satisfaction offering.

Download the Redrow app today on Apple and Android here.