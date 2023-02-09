Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Redrow plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDW   GB00BG11K365

REDROW PLC

(RDW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:10:13 2023-02-09 am EST
543.25 GBX   -0.32%
03:54aRedrow posts nearly flat interim profit and revenue as order book down
AN
03:34aRedrow's Profit Declines in Fiscal H1
MT
03:24aUK's Bellway, Redrow flag tough housing market despite recent pickup in activity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redrow posts nearly flat interim profit and revenue as order book down

02/09/2023 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Redrow PLC on Thursday posted an interim report with figures that were similar to a year ago, while net cash more than halved as the UK housebuilder noted economic uncertainty.

The Ewloe, Wales-based company said pretax profit in the half-year to January 1 edged down to GBP198 million from GBP203 million a year ago, while revenue fell to GBP1.03 billion from GBP1.05 billion.

Redrow announced an interim dividend of 10.0 pence per share, unchanged from a year ago.

The order book however fell by 27% to GBP1.1 billion from GBP1.5 billion. Further, net cash more than halved to GBP107 million from GBP242 million.

Redrow noted economic and political uncertainty, reporting that the sales rate of private reservations per outlet per week decreased by 41% to 0.38 in the first half of financial 2023 from 0.64 a year ago.

For all of financial year 2023, which ends in early July, Redrow expects revenue to fall to GBP2.05 billion from GBP2.1 billion in financial 2022, with an operating margin between 18% and 18.5%, down from 19.3%.

Redrow shares were 0.8% lower at 540.50 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about REDROW PLC
03:54aRedrow posts nearly flat interim profit and revenue as order book down
AN
03:34aRedrow's Profit Declines in Fiscal H1
MT
03:24aUK's Bellway, Redrow flag tough housing market despite recent pickup in activity
RE
02:02aEarnings Flash (RDW.L) REDROW Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP1.03B
MT
02:01aEarnings Flash (RDW.L) REDROW Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX45.40
MT
02/08UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/08Sterling's Recent Losses Seen as Slightly Overdone
DJ
02/07UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/06UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/30JPMorgan Trims Redrow PT, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDROW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 105 M 2 541 M 2 541 M
Net income 2023 269 M 325 M 325 M
Net cash 2023 259 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,70x
Yield 2023 5,62%
Capitalization 1 754 M 2 117 M 2 117 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart REDROW PLC
Duration : Period :
Redrow plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDROW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 545,00 GBX
Average target price 547,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Pratt Group CEO, COO & Director
Barbara May Richmond Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Akers Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicky Joy Dulieu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDROW PLC20.10%2 117
D.R. HORTON, INC.9.28%34 150
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.16%15 268
PULTEGROUP, INC.27.54%13 100
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.6.06%12 476
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%6 987