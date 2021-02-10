Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Redrow plc    RDW   GB00BG11K365

REDROW PLC

(RDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redrow profit jumps on virus-led suburban housing boom, resumes dividend

02/10/2021 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of construction company Redrow is pictured on a flag at a new housing development near Manchester northern England.

(Reuters) - British homebuilder Redrow Plc reported an 11% rise in first-half profit on Wednesday and resumed dividend payment, as demand jumped for its spacious suburban homes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

House building has been a bright spot for Britain's economy during the coronavirus criris as buyers benefit from low interest rates and a temporary tax break, while appetite for bigger homes suited for remote working has also driven demand.

"Demand in the regions for our Heritage homes has been particularly high as more buyers reflect on their lockdown

experiences and prioritise space in their homes and access to green areas," the company said in a statement, adding that it was now over 95% forward sold for the current financial year.

The company, which started scaling back its London operations last year to focus on high-return regional businesses, said pre-tax profit rose to 174 million pounds ($240.36 million) in the six months to Dec. 27. It, however, didn't specify the share of London and regional businesses separetely.

The FTSE 250 firm, which now focuses on 'Heritage Collection' suburban homes that feature designs and finishes popular in the late 19th and early 20th century, declared an interim dividend of 6 cents per share.

Redrow said total order book as of December-end stood at a record 1.3 billion pounds, up from 1.2 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
All news about REDROW PLC
02/09REDROW : Reinstates Dividend Payments As Fiscal H1 Revenue Grows
MT
02/09REDROW : Earnings Flash (RDW.L) REDROW Reports H1 EPS GBX41.00
MT
2020REDROW : JP Morgan Upgrades Redrow To Overweight From Neutral, Raises PT
MT
2020Redrow's Fiscal Q1 Home Turnover Jumps 48% On Resolute Demand For Additional ..
MT
2020UK stocks end lower on Brexit concerns; The Hut Group soars on debut
RE
2020REDROW : British builders Galliford and Redrow to resume dividends
RE
2020REDROW : Homebuilder Redrow's annual profit slumps, to resume dividend payout in..
RE
2020REDROW PLC : annual earnings release
2020REDROW : UK gives 3.8 billion pound tax break to housing market
RE
2020LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends lower but logs best quarter in a decade
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 727 M 2 388 M 2 388 M
Net income 2021 208 M 287 M 287 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,42x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 1 962 M 2 706 M 2 712 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 364
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart REDROW PLC
Duration : Period :
Redrow plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDROW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 660,75 GBX
Last Close Price 571,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew John Pratt Group CEO, COO & Director
Barbara May Richmond Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Frederick Tutte Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Senior Independent Director
Michael Thomas Lyons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDROW PLC0.00%2 706
D.R. HORTON, INC.20.37%30 173
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.4.93%19 997
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.31%13 683
PULTEGROUP, INC.14.24%13 098
PERSIMMON PLC-0.04%12 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ