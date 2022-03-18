Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Redrow plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDW   GB00BG11K365

REDROW PLC

(RDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redrow : supports the circular economy

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18th March 2022

Redrow is proud to support the circular economy, a solution framework that tackles global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution.

As resources become ever more difficult and expensive to access, it is becoming critical to find alternative means of sourcing and reusing materials effectively.

At Redrow we are building a culture of reuse across the business, with 97% of our construction waste being diverted from landfill in the last financial year.

On site we segregate and crush inert waste, including concrete and rubble generated during the demolition and construction phases. We then reuse the by-product in order to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill to conserve energy and lessen greenhouse gases.

Last year, a large material recovery operation took place at our Allerton Gardens development in Liverpool, which saw more than 1,400 tonnes of inert waste material processed into recycled by-product. The site had generated a large amount of concrete waste due to the removal of an existing road, which was underpinned with concrete slabs. The slabs were excavated and formed part of the inert waste, which was crushed during the six-day long recovery operation.

The finished by-product was then reused on the development in a range of settings, from creating private driveways, paths and patios. Before any reuse took place, the aggregate was tested in accordance with the WRAP Protocol for Recycled Aggregates to ensure it was of a suitable quality.

The use of recycled aggregates in construction has multiple benefits, including:

- Reducing demand on primary resources and virgin raw materials

- Carbon emissions savings, due to reduced material transportation

- Cost savings as new materials do not have to be purchased and imported

We also have been working in partnership with the Community Wood Recycling Scheme for more than 5 years, to recycle and recover waste timber from our sites. The Community Wood Recycling Scheme is a national network which provides a collection service for excess wood, with the aim of saving resources by reusing and recycling waste timber. The Scheme also operates as a social enterprise, creating opportunities for local people.

In 2021, 518.3 tonnes of wood was collected from Redrow sites and rescued from the waste stream, that's the equivalent weight of around 50 London Double Decker busses. 10% of our timber was classified as 'high-grade' and therefore directly re-used by communities for DIY or building projects, or made into products such as bird boxes and dining tables. The remaining wood has been processed into firewood, kindling, and woodchip helping to displace fossil fuels.

Richard Mehmed, Managing Director of the Community Wood Recycling Scheme, commented "We are delighted to be able to work with Redrow. Collecting wood from Redrow sites has created new, paid jobs and training opportunities for local people, which is helping to make a difference in communities. As well as generating constructive social outcomes, our partnership with Redrow also has a positive environmental impact, as wood is given a new purpose, which supports the circular economy and reduces demand for new materials."

In addition to recycled aggregates, material management techniques are also implemented, including lime stabilisation. This method is also based on circular economy principals, enabling us to extract the maximum value from materials. At Redrow's Tabley Park development in Knutsford, approximately 3500m3 of material was treated with lime; a hydraulic binder. The lime was incorporated into excavated spoil materials, which improved its workability and load-bearing characteristics. The process turned unsuitable materials into usable resources, which could have otherwise gone to waste.

Disclaimer

Redrow plc published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REDROW PLC
05:41aREDROW : supports the circular economy
PU
03/17REDROW : donates £50,000 to the Ukraine DEC fund and match-funds colleague fundraising
PU
03/09REDROW : Low-carbon home reduces fuel bills and cuts emissions at Great Milton Park, Newpo..
PU
02/24REDROW PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/14REDROW : steps up its commitment on UKGBC's Climate Commitment Platform
PU
02/14REDROW : steps up its commitment on the UKGBC's Climate Commitment Platform
PU
02/10The latest from London: FTSE heavyweights unveil their results
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Redrow plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10Redrow Boosts Interim Dividend as Fiscal H1 Profit Rises
MT
02/10Earnings Flash (RDW.L) REDROW Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP1.05B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDROW PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 114 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
Net income 2022 320 M 422 M 422 M
Net cash 2022 189 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,08x
Yield 2022 5,38%
Capitalization 1 936 M 2 547 M 2 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 161
Free-Float -
Chart REDROW PLC
Duration : Period :
Redrow plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDROW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 563,80 GBX
Average target price 880,77 GBX
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Pratt Group CEO, COO & Director
Barbara May Richmond Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard John Akers Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Senior Independent Director
Oliver Reginald Tant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDROW PLC-19.55%2 547
D.R. HORTON, INC.-23.28%29 483
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-3.56%13 567
PULTEGROUP, INC.-17.16%11 774
PERSIMMON PLC-20.31%9 558
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-25.08%7 531