(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS cuts London Stock Exchange to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 10,000 (10,500) pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Barratt Developments price target to 576 (583) pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies cuts Redrow to 'hold' (buy) - price target 721 (774) pence
----------
JPMorgan raises Babcock International target to 630 (610) pence - 'overweight'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
RBC cuts Alpha Financial Markets Consulting target to 420 (450) pence - 'outperform'
----------
