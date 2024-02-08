Redrow plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on housebuilding activities. The Company has approximately 100 live developments throughout England and Wales.It has an integrated divisional network of 13 regional offices. The Company's principal subsidiary is Redrow Homes Limited. The principal activity of the Company's subsidiaries, including Redrow Homes Limited, Redrow Real Estate Limited, Redrow Regeneration plc, The Waterford Park Company Limited and The Waterford Park Company (Balmoral) Limited, is residential development. The principal activity of its subsidiary, Harrow Estates plc is land acquisition, development and resale. Its subsidiary, HB (HDG) Limited, is an intermediate holding company. Its subsidiary, St David's Park Limited, is engaged in the business park maintenance services.

Sector Homebuilding