The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:

FTSE 100

UBS cuts London Stock Exchange to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 10,000 (10,500) pence

Jefferies cuts Barratt Developments price target to 576 (583) pence - 'hold'

FTSE 250

Jefferies cuts Redrow to 'hold' (buy) - price target 721 (774) pence

JPMorgan raises Babcock International target to 630 (610) pence - 'overweight'

SMALL CAP

RBC cuts Alpha Financial Markets Consulting target to 420 (450) pence - 'outperform'

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

