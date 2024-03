(Reuters) - British competition regulator is looking into homebuilder Barratt's 2.52 billion pound ($3.21 billion) all-stock deal to buy smaller rival Redrow, it said on Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has not yet launched a formal investigation, is seeking initial views on the impact that the deal could have on competition in the UK. ($1 = 0.7852 pounds)

