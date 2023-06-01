Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Reds S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMP   GRS106003007

REDS S.A.

(KAMP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:03 2023-06-01 am EDT
2.520 EUR   +1.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reds S A : Updated Financial Calendar 2023 -Date of the Annual General Meeting

06/01/2023 | 11:15am EDT
According to the provisions of the articles 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Regulation, further to its announcement on 25.04.2023, REDS SA (the "Company") informs the investment community that the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be on June 29th, Thursday at 11:00a.m.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in real time, with physical presence of the Shareholders, at the Company's Headquarters (25, Ermou Street, 145 64 Nea Kifissia), who will be able to participate and exercise their voting rights in person or by proxy.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Reds SA published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 7,58 M 8,08 M 8,08 M
Net income 2021 1,05 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net Debt 2021 32,8 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 128x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 142 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales 2021 22,1x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart REDS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Reds S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Constantinidis Managing Director & Executive Director
Konstantinos Mpoulmetis Independent Non-Executive Director
Asimina Tsouplaki Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioanna Samprakou Non-Executive Director & Vice President
Alexandra Stavropoulou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDS S.A.-0.40%152
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.65%36 899
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.04%26 685
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-22.91%22 198
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-15.80%21 447
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.17%19 290
