Reds S A : Updated Financial Calendar 2023 -Date of the Annual General Meeting

According to the provisions of the articles 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Regulation, further to its announcement on 25.04.2023, REDS SA (the "Company") informs the investment community that the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be on June 29th, Thursday at 11:00a.m.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in real time, with physical presence of the Shareholders, at the Company's Headquarters (25, Ermou Street, 145 64 Nea Kifissia), who will be able to participate and exercise their voting rights in person or by proxy.