Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Reds S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAMP   GRS106003007

REDS S.A.

(KAMP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/15 09:02:06 am
2.12 EUR   +0.95%
09:42aREDS S A  : Updated Financial Calendar 2021
PU
06/10REDS S A  : Sa invitation to an ordinary general meeting
PU
06/02REDS S A  : Announcement - Change of Director REDS SA (the "Company").
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reds S A : Updated Financial Calendar 2021

06/15/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Updated Financial Calendar 2021 -Date of the Annual General Meeting

According to the provisions of the articles 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Regulation, further to its announcement at 26.04.2021, REDS SA (the 'Company') informs the investment community that the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be on July 1st, Thursday at 11:00pm. The Ordinary General Meeting will be held via teleconference.

Kifisia, June 14, 2021

Disclaimer

Reds SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REDS S.A.
09:42aREDS S A  : Updated Financial Calendar 2021
PU
06/10REDS S A  : Sa invitation to an ordinary general meeting
PU
06/02REDS S A  : Announcement - Change of Director REDS SA (the "Company").
PU
05/07REDS S A  : Announcement - Change of Director
PU
2020REDS S A  : SA ANNOUNCEMENT of DECISIONS OF ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
PU
2020REDS S A  : Sa invitation to an ordinary general meeting
PU
2020REDS S A  : Financial calendar 2020- date of the annual general meeting
PU
2020REDS S A  : ANNOUNCEMENT of BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,84 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
Net income 2020 0,12 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net Debt 2020 35,3 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 693x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 121 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,7x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart REDS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Reds S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anastasios Parisis Kallitsantsis Managing Director & Executive Director
Iordanis Stergiou Aivazis Chairman & President
Gerasimos L. Georgoulis Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Dimitrios Konstantinos Hatzigrigoriadis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDS S.A.51.08%146
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.00%45 545
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.54%36 019
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.75%33 440
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.08%27 834
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.54%26 966