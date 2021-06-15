Reds S A : Updated Financial Calendar 2021

Updated Financial Calendar 2021 -Date of the Annual General Meeting

According to the provisions of the articles 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Regulation, further to its announcement at 26.04.2021, REDS SA (the 'Company') informs the investment community that the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be on July 1st, Thursday at 11:00pm. The Ordinary General Meeting will be held via teleconference.

Kifisia, June 14, 2021