Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-07-15 11:30:31

Redsense Medical AB hereby announces that ShapeQ GmbH has passed the disclosure threshold of 25 percent shareholding.

Through a recent directed issue, ShapeQ GmbH has acquired 1,000,000 shares which means a total holding of shares is 4,296,438 after the direct issue transaction, corresponding to approximately 26.1 percent of the votes and capital in Redsense Medical AB.

Contact information

For more information, please contact:

Jennie Kardell, CEO

Telephone: +46 72-171 1264

E-mail: jennie.kardell (at) redsensemedical.com

Redsense Medical AB (publ), 556646-4862

About Redsense Medical

Redsense Medical is a corporate group with operations mainly in Europe and the United States. The company has developed the Redsense System, an innovation used for monitoring and alarm in the case of blood leakage in connection with a hemodialysis treatment. Redsense Medical solves one of the most serious remaining safety problems within hemodialysis - to quickly detect Venous Needle Dislodgement and catheter leakage to minimize blood leakage. The system consists of a patented fiber optic sensor, designed for either venous needle or central venous catheter, which is connected to an alarm unit. From the very start, the development of the company's technology has been based on the demands and safety requirements of healthcare providers in the dialysis sector.The Redsense Medical share is listed on Spotlight Stock Market (REDS) and traded on OTCQX (RDSNF) in the US.