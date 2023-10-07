RedTape Limited is an India-based company, which operates as a fashion and lifestyle brand. The Company operates through two segments: Shoe Division and Garments and accessories (Gar & Acc) Division. The Company offers a diversified product line from footwear to a mix of casual and semi-formal apparels, including shirts, t-shirts, ethnic wear, trousers, denims, sweaters, jackets, belts, socks, wallets, and handkerchief. It owns a portfolio of brands, namely RedTape, Mode by RedTape Jeans, and Bond Street by RedTape. The Company operates in approximately 37 countries, including India, United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, West Asia and South Africa, and others.

Sector Department Stores