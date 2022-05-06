Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Redwire Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RDW   US75776W1036

REDWIRE CORPORATION

(RDW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.090 USD   -2.40%
04:06pMEDIA ALERT : NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Visits Redwire Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida
BU
05/03Redwire Names Al Tadros Chief Technology Officer
BU
05/03Redwire Corporation Appoints Al Tadros as Chief Technology Officer
CI
Media Alert: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Visits Redwire Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida

05/06/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will be visiting Redwire headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday, May 10. He will tour the facility, meet with Redwire senior leadership and take questions from the media.

Administrator Nelson will tour the Archinaut testing and robotics lab where Redwire is building the world’s first self-assembling spacecraft. He will also be briefed on cutting-edge in-space manufacturing, assembly and manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities, which support national priorities announced by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Space Council that will transform space architectures and maintain U.S. leadership in space.

The administrator will also preview technologies and capabilities that directly support NASA’s return to the Moon and Mars, including metal manufacturing, 3D printing and bioprinting. Administrator Nelson will be joined by Redwire leadership, including Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito, President and COO Andrew Rush, Vice President of Government Relations Suzanne Gillen and General Manager for In-Space Manufacturing and Operations Justin Kugler.

Participating media are invited to arrive at 1:15 p.m. EDT at Redwire Headquarters, located at 8226 Philips Highway Suite 102 Jacksonville, Florida, for a tour with Administrator Nelson and questions to follow at 2:15 p.m. EDT. Media are invited to watch the live stream of the Q&A portion of the visit starting approximately at 2:15 p.m. EDT via Redwire's YouTube channel.

Media can RSVP to this event to Jackie McGuinness, jackie.mcguinness@nasa.gov

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.


© Business Wire 2022
