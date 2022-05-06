Media Alert: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Visits Redwire Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will be visiting Redwire headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday, May 10. He will tour the facility, meet with Redwire senior leadership and take questions from the media.

Administrator Nelson will tour the Archinaut testing and robotics lab where Redwire is building the world’s first self-assembling spacecraft. He will also be briefed on cutting-edge in-space manufacturing, assembly and manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities, which support national priorities announced by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Space Council that will transform space architectures and maintain U.S. leadership in space.

The administrator will also preview technologies and capabilities that directly support NASA’s return to the Moon and Mars, including metal manufacturing, 3D printing and bioprinting. Administrator Nelson will be joined by Redwire leadership, including Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito, President and COO Andrew Rush, Vice President of Government Relations Suzanne Gillen and General Manager for In-Space Manufacturing and Operations Justin Kugler.

Participating media are invited to arrive at 1:15 p.m. EDT at Redwire Headquarters, located at 8226 Philips Highway Suite 102 Jacksonville, Florida, for a tour with Administrator Nelson and questions to follow at 2:15 p.m. EDT. Media are invited to watch the live stream of the Q&A portion of the visit starting approximately at 2:15 p.m. EDT via Redwire's YouTube channel.

About Redwire

