REDWIRE CORPORATION

REDWIRE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Redwire Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/18/2022 | 09:01pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Redwire have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Our investigation follows a securities class action complaint that was filed against Redwire on December 17, 2021.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Redwire, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 153 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 473
Free-Float 0,00%
Managers and Directors
Peter Cannito Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Rush President & Chief Operating Officer
William Read Chief Financial Officer
Michael Snyder Chief Technology Officer
Nicholas Andrews Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDWIRE CORPORATION-24.15%305
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.49%140 137
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.74%105 873
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION2.85%62 146
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.53%59 424
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.05%43 366