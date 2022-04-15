Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Redwire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDW   US75776W1036

REDWIRE CORPORATION

(RDW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.920 USD   -4.21%
05:13pRedwire Announces $80 Million B. Riley Committed Equity Facility
BU
05:09pREDWIRE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/11Redwire Says Compliance Achieved With NYSE, SEC Reporting Requirements
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redwire Announces $80 Million B. Riley Committed Equity Facility

04/15/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Facility Provides Flexibility to Fuel Growth Strategy

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”), a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, today announced that it has entered into an $80 million common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital, LLC (“B. Riley”) to further support its growth strategy through initiatives such as accretive acquisitions and internal investments, to bolster working capital, and/or for general corporate purposes. The agreement governs a committed equity facility that provides the Company with the right, without obligation, to sell and issue up to $80 million of its common stock over a period of 24 months to B. Riley at the Company’s sole discretion, subject to certain limitations and conditions.

“Redwire is a rapidly growing leader in space. Having financial flexibility is key to successfully executing our growth strategy,” said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO. “We have evaluated the capital markets and believe that this agreement is the most cost-effective option to provide incremental capital when needed to thoughtfully fuel growth. The agreement allows us the discretion to raise additional capital when market conditions are favorable and there is a specific need.”

This press release is for informational purposes only and it does not represent an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s common stock. There will be no sale of common stock in any jurisdiction in which one would be unlawful.

Further details are contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2022.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Redwire's future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Although Redwire believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Redwire does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REDWIRE CORPORATION
05:13pRedwire Announces $80 Million B. Riley Committed Equity Facility
BU
05:09pREDWIRE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Sec..
AQ
04/11Redwire Says Compliance Achieved With NYSE, SEC Reporting Requirements
MT
04/11Redwire in Compliance With Both NYSE and SEC Reporting Requirements
BU
04/11REDWIRE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
04/06Redwire to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit on April 12, 2022
BU
04/06Redwire Says It Reached Milestone in Space Infrastructure Project With NASA
MT
04/06Redwire's Trailblazing OSAM-2 Mission Passes Critical NASA Milestone
BU
04/05Redwire to Compete for Task Orders Under $950 Million US Air Force Contract
MT
04/05Redwire Awarded Position for $950 Million IDIQ to Support U.S. Air Force Advanced Battl..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDWIRE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 179 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 371 M 371 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 606
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart REDWIRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Redwire Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDWIRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,92 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Cannito Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Rush President & Chief Operating Officer
William Read Chief Financial Officer
Michael Snyder Chief Technology Officer
Nicholas Andrews Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDWIRE CORPORATION-12.30%371
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.11%154 640
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION31.58%127 356
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.01%72 745
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.92%67 663
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.71%49 696