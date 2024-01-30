Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today the opening of the company’s new manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado.

The new, state-of-the-art Longmont facility features 26,000 square feet of high-bay manufacturing, integration, and testing floor space as well as an advanced RF testing chamber for installed performance testing of RF payloads. With the new facility, Redwire is expanding its footprint in Longmont by 70 percent, bringing the total workable area to just under 65,000 square feet. This cutting-edge facility will enable further high-volume design, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of space-based antenna hardware and large-scale deployable structures for use in low-Earth orbit (LEO) and beyond for government and commercial customers.

“The new Longmont facility will enable Redwire to manufacture more RF Systems and provide our customers with new, expanded integration and testing capabilities,” said Redwire Space Systems President Adam Biskner. “The Redwire team in Longmont has already delivered antennas supporting over 50 spacecraft for a national security constellation being developed, and thanks to the investment in this facility we are anticipating we will be able to triple that hardware throughput in just the next few years.”

Redwire’s existing Longmont, Colorado, facility is home to several of the company’s rapidly expanding programs, including production of Link 16 antennas for a constellation of national security LEO satellites meant to give warfighters beyond line-of-sight communications and secure, anti-jam tactical data networks. The facility also develops large, deployable structures, including a solar sail for NASA’s Solar Cruiser program.

Redwire will celebrate the opening of the new facility with a ribbon cutting event the afternoon of January 30. The event will include technology demonstrations and remarks delivered by:

Adam Biskner, President, Space Systems, Redwire

Robert Beletic, Aerospace and Defense Industry Manager for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Les Johnson, Principal Investigator, Solar Cruiser, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Bruce Davis, General Manager, Longmont, Redwire

