Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it is expanding investment in the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy by funding research projects through a newly formed coalition focusing on the use of AI in space operations.

Redwire is one of the two founding corporate sponsors of The Center for AEroSpace Autonomy Research (CAESAR) at Stanford University. CAESAR is a new collaboration between industry, academia, and government that seeks to advance autonomous reasoning in space vehicles through AI, machine learning, and other disciplines. Redwire looks to leverage the coalition to augment its AI investments in machine learning, computer vision, and other techniques to develop the ability to autonomously detect, characterize, and navigate around known and unknown objects in space.

“The outcomes of AI and space operations research will be tremendously valuable to our technology roadmap and advance our products, including space domain awareness capabilities for a range of customers,” said Al Tadros, Redwire Chief Technology Officer. “AI-enhanced capabilities could be transformative for in-space servicing, GNC and RPO autonomy, and a range of complex mission requirements that Redwire is supporting for current and future missions.”

Redwire is looking to apply AI across its technology portfolio, including modeling and simulation, robotics technology, satellite servicing, intelligent vision systems, and in future work on power management and avionics.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529373302/en/