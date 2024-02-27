Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has opened a new office in Chantilly, Virginia, as the company expands to support a growing number of national security programs and customers.

“Redwire’s new Chantilly office provides a front door for the national security community to tap into our cutting-edge capabilities,” said Redwire Executive Vice President of National Security Space, Dean Bellamy. “The new facility will be home to projects that require the kinds of deep expertise, relationships, and infrastructure needed to support national security programs, including classified programs. Investing in this critical infrastructure underscores our commitment to our partnership with national security customers.”

Serving as the hub for Redwire’s growing national security portfolio and customer base, the Chantilly office includes approximately 7,300 square feet of executive offices and secure space, along with development labs, equipment, and infrastructure for digital engineering projects. Among the capabilities that will call Redwire’s Chantilly office home is the Shadow Lab, an immersive digital engineering experience that showcases mission-critical technologies, including advanced modeling and simulation capabilities supportive of the company’s role as a mission systems integrator.

This expansion follows the recent opening of Redwire’s state-of-the-art facility in Longmont, Colorado. This facility, and the new office in Chantilly, will enable the design and development of critical national security space advancements such as the Link 16 antennas Redwire is producing for a constellation of national security low-Earth orbit satellites built to give warfighters beyond line-of-sight communications and secure, anti-jam tactical data networks.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include power solutions, RF systems and satellite payloads, GN&C components and avionics, deployable structures and critical mechanisms, digital engineering, testing and analysis, and revolutionary microgravity R&D and manufacturing. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

