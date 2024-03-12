This Marks Lilly’s Second Spaceflight to Use the Pharmaceutical In-Space Laboratory in Four Months

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it is partnering with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) on a second spaceflight mission using its in-space pharmaceutical manufacturing platform, PIL-BOX. On this second mission (PIL-02)Lilly researchers will be conducting an experiment aimed at accelerating the discovery of novel medicines against chronic diseases. Following the successful results of the PIL-01 experiment, which demonstrated that microgravity benefited insulin crystal growth, Lilly researchers will use the PIL-02 mission to expand their understanding of crystal formulations and how they impact overall drug discovery and development.

“We are excited to partner with Lilly again for a second spaceflight mission to discover a new way to advance protein crystallization, which may provide helpful information to help accelerate drug discovery,” said Redwire In-Space Industries President John Vellinger. “Building off our successful first mission, the Redwire PIL-BOX platform presents pharmaceutical researchers with a new way to analyze crystal growth and potentially accelerate drug discovery and development timelines.”

Redwire’s PIL-BOX platform offers pharmaceutical companies and biomedical researchers novel and flexible services to grow small-batch crystals of protein-based pharmaceuticals along with other key pharmaceutically relevant large and small molecules for research. Understanding crystal growth can inform the entire drug discovery and development process for small and large molecule pharmaceuticals as companies look to deliver new, optimized treatments to help patients.

Relatedly, through a separate investigation, Redwire will also be launching a modified version of the PIL-BOX platform, called PIL-BOX Dynamic Microscopy Cassette, which will enable researchers to observe the crystal growth process as it happens in space. PIL-BOX is part of Redwire’s broad portfolio of space biotech and microgravity development capabilities targeting the use of the unique environment in space to enhance life on Earth. The PIL-02 experiment will launch onboard SpaceX’s 30th cargo resupply services mission (SpX-30) for NASA to the International Space Station.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

