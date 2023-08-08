Disclaimers

Industry and market data used in this Presentation have been obtained from third-party industry publications and sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. Redwire has not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and cannot assure you of the data's accuracy or completeness. This data is subject to change. Recipients of this Presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with Redwire or its representatives as investment, legal or tax advice. In addition, this Presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Redwire. Recipients of this Presentation should each make their own evaluation of Redwire and of the relevance and adequacy of the information and should make such other investigations as they deem necessary. Statements other than historical facts, including but not limited to those concerning market conditions or trends, consumer or customer preferences or other similar concepts with respect to Redwire, are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, targets, opinions and/or beliefs of Redwire or, when applicable, of one or more third-party sources. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. In addition, no representation or warranty is made with respect to the reasonableness of any estimates, forecasts, illustrations, prospects or returns, which should be regarded as illustrative only, or that any profits will be realized. The metrics regarding select aspects of Redwire's operations were selected by Redwire or its subsidiaries on a subjective basis. Such metrics are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate elements of Redwire's businesses, are incomplete, and are not necessarily indicative of Redwire's or its subsidiaries' performance or overall operations. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue.

The 2023 financial outlook, non-GAAP financial information and Key Performance Indicators included in this Presentation is unaudited and, in the case of future periods, is preliminary and subject to completion. Additionally, such information reflects management's current views, and may change as a result of management's review of results and other information, which may not be currently available. The financial outlook, including any related non-GAAP information, is subject to the finalization of year-end financial and accounting procedures (which have yet to be performed) and should not be viewed as a substitute for audited results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The actual results may be materially different from the preliminary results. See the factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's December 31, 2022, Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this Presentation regarding expectations of our performance or other matters that may affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the "safe harbor" provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this Presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, financial position, guidance, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, liquidity, projected costs, plans, projects, awards and contracts, and objectives of management, among others, are forward looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "continued," "project," "plan," "goals," "opportunity," "appeal," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "demonstrates," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," "possible," "would," "approximately," "likely," "outlook," "schedule," "on track," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

These factors and circumstances include, but are not limited to: (1) risks associated with the continued economic uncertainty, including high inflation, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, high interest rates, foreign currency exchange volatility, concerns of economic slowdown or recession and reduced spending or suspension of investment in new or enhanced projects; (2) the failure of financial institutions or transactional counterparties; (3) the Company's limited operating history; (4) the inability to successfully integrate recently completed and future acquisitions; (5) the development and continued refinement of many of the Company's proprietary technologies, products and service offerings; (6) competition with new or existing companies; (7) the possibility that the Company's assumptions relating to future results may prove incorrect; (8) adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving Redwire or our competitors; (9) unsatisfactory performance of our products; (10) the emerging nature of the market for in-space infrastructure services; (11) inability to realize benefits from new offerings or the application of our technologies; (12) the inability to convert orders in backlog into revenue; (13) our dependence on U.S. government contracts, which are only partially funded and subject to immediate termination; (14) the fact that we are subject to stringent U.S. economic sanctions, and trade control laws and regulations; (15) the need for substantial additional funding to finance our operations, which may not be available when we need it, on acceptable terms or at all; (16) the fact that the issuance and sale of shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock has reduced the relative voting power of holders of our common stock and diluted the ownership of holders of our capital stock; (17) AE Industrial Partners and Bain Capital have significant influence over us, which could limit your ability to influence the outcome of key transactions; (18) provisions in our Certificate of Designation with respect to our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock may delay or prevent our acquisition by a third party, which could also reduce the market price of our capital stock; (19) our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock has rights, preferences and privileges that are not held by, and are preferential to, the rights of holders of our other outstanding capital stock; (20) there may be sales of a substantial amount of our common stock by our current stockholders, and these sales could cause the price of our common stock and warrants to fall; (21) the impact of the issuance of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on the price and market for our common stock; (22) the trading price of our common stock and warrants is and may continue to be volatile; (23) risk related to short sellers of our common stock;

our management team's limited experience operating a public company; (25) inability to report our financial condition or results of operations accurately or timely as a result of identified material weaknesses and (26) other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and those indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. If underlying assumptions to forward-looking statements prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.