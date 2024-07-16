Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today announced it has secured a follow-on order to develop and deliver additional Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) wings for Thales Alenia Space’s Space Inspire* satellites, the company’s newest product line of geostationary telecommunications satellites. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space is a leading prime manufacturer providing space solutions for telecommunications, Earth observation, exploration, and navigation. The follow-on order increases the total number of shipsets that Redwire will deliver based on its existing agreement with Thales Alenia Space.

“Redwire is excited to further support Thales Alenia Space Inspire satellites, which are helping to connect the world via their ultra-flexible and robust capabilities. As a key supplier, we are focused on flawless execution and on-time delivery to ensure customer success,” said Mike Gold, Redwire’s Chief Growth Officer.

*The development of Thales Alenia Space’s Space Inspire product line is supported by the French national space agency CNES.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

