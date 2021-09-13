Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Redwire Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDW   US75776W1036

REDWIRE CORPORATION

(RDW)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redwire : to Participate in the 2021 Raymond James Defense & Government Services Conference

09/13/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, today announced that Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the space technology panel at the Raymond James Defense & Government Services Conference on September 23, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Peter Cannito; Bill Read, CFO; and Mike Gold, EVP of Civil Space and External Affairs, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference by appointment only.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Redwire team, please contact your Raymond James representative.

About Redwire
Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com

Media Contact:   
Austin Jordan   
Austin.jordan@redwirespace.com 
321-536-8632

OR

Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwire-to-participate-in-the-2021-raymond-james-defense--government-services-conference-301375349.html

SOURCE Redwire


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about REDWIRE CORPORATION
10:03aREDWIRE : to Participate in the 2021 Raymond James Defense & Government Services..
PR
09/10REDWIRE : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Contro..
AQ
09/10Redwire Corporation Announces Resignation of Directors
CI
09/10REDWIRE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisi..
AQ
09/07REDWIRE : to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on September 8
PR
09/03Redwire Corporation will Change its Ticker to RDW from GNPK
CI
09/03Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. will Change its Name to Redwire Corporation
CI
More news