Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Cannito and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Baliff will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 7 from 4:30-4:55 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be available at the following web address: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff286/redw/1862630

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering and space-based biotechnology. We combine decades of flight heritage with an agile and innovative culture. Our “Heritage plus Innovation” strategy enables us to combine proven performance with new, innovative capabilities to provide our customers with the building blocks for the present and future of space infrastructure. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

