    RDW   US75776W1036

REDWIRE CORPORATION

(RDW)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Redwire Corporation (RDW) on Behalf of Investors

11/24/2021 | 11:06am EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Redwire Corporation (“Redwire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RDW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 10, 2021, Redwire announced that it would postpone the release of its third quarter earnings results. The Company “was notified by an employee of potential accounting issues at a business subunit,” and the Audit Committee was investigating the allegations.

On this news, Redwire’s stock price fell $1.92, or 16%, to close at $9.99 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 15, 2021, Redwire stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. Due to the pending investigation into the accounting issues at a business subunit, “the Company has not been able to finalize its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and any impact” on the report.

On this news, Redwire’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 15, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Redwire securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
