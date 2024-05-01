Solid First Quarter Financial Performance – Dividend Continued

On May 1, 2024, REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP (OTCQX:RWCB), the only locally owned and operated community bank holding company in Humboldt County, announced unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2024. Redwood Capital Bank, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, celebrated its twenty-year milestone by reporting solid quarterly earnings.

John Dalby, President and CEO, remarked, “2024 marks Redwood Capital Bank’s 20-year milestone. On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and staff, thank you to our customers, shareholders and the community for your support and partnerships over the past two decades. We remain grateful to our staff for their outstanding work and to you for the relationships we have developed and fostered since 2004.”

Dalby noted that the company’s long-term track record of strong performance has not gone unnoticed, adding, “Consistent performance has resulted in consistent recognition. Once again, Redwood Capital Bank has been recognized by the financial industry. Congratulations to the Redwood Capital Bank staff on the receipt of the Findley Reports rating of Super Premier Performing status, as well as the 5-Star rating from Bauer Financial. Both ratings are the highest given from two of the most well-known and respected bank rating firms within the industry.”

The company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet. Total assets as of March 31, 2024, were $527.1 million. Total deposits as of March 31, 2024, were $468.1 million. Gross loans increased 2% to $386.5 million from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The company is in the desirable position with a liquidity ratio of 11.23%, and 12.35% leveraged capital ratio and 10.90% in tangible capital.

Interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, totaled $5.7 million, an increase of 12% from the $5.1 million reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company reported net income after taxes in the first quarter of 2024 of $1.3 million. As of March 31, 2024, the book value for the company was up 15% to $23.99 per common share from the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on May 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2024. The annualized dividend of $0.32 combined with Tangible Book Value appreciation from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024, was 20.34%. Market value for RWCB was $20.51 per share as of close of business March 31, 2024.

For more information regarding Redwood Capital Bancorp, please visit our website at www.redwoodcapitalbank.com, contact Renee Byers, CFO, at (707) 444-9849, or stop by our headquarters and main office at 402 “G” Street, Eureka, CA 95501. Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCQX:RWCB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Selected Consolidated Financial Results - Unaudited (In Thousands - except share data) Period Ended % 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Change Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Total assets $ 527,120 $ 511,533 3 % Total deposits 468,151 459,091 2 % Total loans (net) 386,517 379,756 2 % Common equity 46,527 41,240 13 % Common shares outstanding 1,939,192 1,977,596 -2 % Summary of Operations (Year to Date) Interest income 5,743 5,113 12 % Interest expense 1,094 319 243 % Net Interest Income 4,649 4,794 -3 % Non-interest income 966 1,184 -18 % Non-interest expense 3,654 3,448 6 % Net Income before provision 1,961 2,530 -22 % Provision for loan losses 74 35 0 % Income before taxes 1,887 2,495 -24 % Income taxes 521 671 -22 % Net Income 1,366 1,825 -25 % Earnings per share (fully diluted) $ 0.70 $ 0.92 -24 % Book value per common share $ 23.99 $ 20.85 15 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501927932/en/