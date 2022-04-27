Log in
    RWCB   US75777X1000

REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP

(RWCB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/26 03:44:37 pm EDT
22.00 USD   -0.90%
09:15aEarnings Release – Redwood Capital Bancorp – First Quarter, 2022
BU
04/22REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/01REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP : 2021 Audited Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Earnings Release – Redwood Capital Bancorp – First Quarter, 2022

04/27/2022 | 09:15am EDT
Strong First Quarter Financial Performance – Dividend Continued

On April 27, 2022, REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP (OTCQB:RWCB), the only locally owned and operated community bank holding company in Humboldt County, announced unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. Redwood Capital Bank, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, celebrated its eighteen-year anniversary by reporting robust quarterly earnings.

The company continues to perform in the major balance sheet categories of assets, loans and deposits. Total assets as of March 31, 2022 were $579.5 million, an increase of 6% from the same period of March 31, 2021. Due to the forgiveness of PPP loans total loans, net of unearned income reduced to $337.1 million as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of 7% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $3,572,000, a decrease from the $3,928,000 reported for the three months ended March 2021. The company reported net income after taxes in the first quarter of 2022 of $823,000. As of March 31, 2022 the book value for the company was up 1% to $19.06 per common share from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Since inception, Redwood Capital Bank’s primary focus has always been on the community we serve. Redwood Capital Bank’s deposit growth is symbolic of the long-standing commitment we have to Humboldt County. We are extremely proud that we continue to serve our customers and produce a strong financial performance for our shareholders. Taking care of our shareholders and customers is paramount to how we do business every day. We are very pleased to announce that in the first quarter of 2022, Redwood Capital Bank again received the distinction of being one of California’s Super Premier Performing Banks by The Findley Reports and the 5-Star designation from Bauer Financial, Inc. These are the highest ratings available from both well-known and respected bank rating firms.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on May 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022. The annualized dividend of $0.28 combined with Tangible Book Value appreciation from March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 was 2.76%. Market value for RWCB was $22.60 per share as of close of business March 31, 2022.

For more information regarding Redwood Capital Bancorp, please visit our website at www.redwoodcapitalbank.com, contact Renee Byers, CFO, at (707) 444-9849, or stop by our headquarters and main office at 402 “G” Street, Eureka, CA 95501. Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCQB:RWCB) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Redwood Capital Bancorp
Selected Consolidated Financial Results - Unaudited
(In Thousands - except share data)
 
Period Ended %
3/31/2022 3/31/2021 Change
 
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Total assets

$579,542

$546,435

6%

Total deposits

516,200

496,863

4%

Total loans (net)

337,165

362,215

-7%

Common equity

37,327

36,480

2%

Common shares outstanding

1,958,002

1,938,366

1%

 
Summary of Operations (Year to Date)
Interest income

3,864

4,261

-9%

Interest expense

292

333

-12%

Net Interest Income

3,572

3,928

-9%

Non-interest income

672

1,014

-34%

Non-interest expense

3,112

2,882

8%

Net Income before provision

1,132

2,060

-45%

Provision for loan losses

-

105

0%

Income before taxes

1,132

1,955

-42%

Income taxes

309

538

-43%

Net Income

823

1,417

-42%

Earnings per share (fully diluted)

$0.42

$0.73

-43%

Book value per common share

$19.06

$18.82

1%

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,2 M - -
Net income 2020 4,41 M - -
Net cash 2020 69,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,58x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 43,1 M 43,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,35x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float -
Chart REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Redwood Capital Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Budwig Senior VP, Chief Executive & Lending Officer
Renee Byers Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John J. Gierek Chairman
Dave Tierney Director-IT & Senior Vice President
John E. Dalby Director