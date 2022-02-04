Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Redwood Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REDW   US7579031094

REDWOOD FINANCIAL, INC.

(REDW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redwood Financial : Annual Report

02/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2020 and 2019

Redwood Financial, Inc. and

Subsidiaries

Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Table of Contents

December 31, 2020 and 2019

Independent Auditor's Report ...................................................................................................................................

1

Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets .................................................................................................................................

2

Consolidated Statements of Income......................................................................................................................

3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity.................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................................................................

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.........................................................................................................

7

Independent Auditor's Report

The Stockholders and Board of Directors

Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Redwood Falls, Minnesota

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 , and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Mankato, Minnesota

March 22, 2021

1

Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2020 and 2019

Assets

2020

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,872,215

$

10,511,615

Interest‐bearing deposits in banks

6,125,000

6,615,000

Debt securities available‐for‐sale

177,272,248

70,115,187

Loans, net

243,252,819

231,790,937

Investments in restricted stock

7,850,900

10,191,000

Accrued interest receivable

2,165,790

2,111,041

Premises and equipment, net

15,099,904

15,634,117

Mortgage servicing rights

2,990,304

2,097,312

Goodwill

4,478,398

4,478,398

Other assets

664,839

637,041

Total Assets

$

469,772,417

$

354,181,648

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

$

404,422,414

$

288,175,116

Borrowings

11,134,368

21,483,461

Subordinated debentures

6,186,000

6,186,000

Accrued interest payable

241,968

238,899

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance

3,054,963

2,072,201

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,585,406

2,023,941

Deferred tax liability

2,210,788

1,668,662

Total liabilities

429,835,907

321,848,280

Common stock ($.10 par value), 1,125,000 shares

authorized and issued; 405,047 and 399,047

shares outstanding, respectively

112,500

112,500

Additional paid‐in capital

10,577,486

10,192,893

Retained earnings

40,442,012

34,387,716

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,299,723

206,878

Treasury stock, at cost, 719,953 and 725,953

shares, respectively

(12,495,211)

(12,566,619)

Total stockholders' equity

39,936,510

32,333,368

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

469,772,417

$

354,181,648

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

2

Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Interest Income

2020

2019

Loans, including fees

$

18,939,769

$

14,252,254

Debt securities available‐for‐sale

1,589,000

1,118,851

Federal funds sold

21,094

152,255

Interest‐bearing deposits in banks

170,064

204,805

Total interest income

20,719,927

15,728,165

Interest Expense

Demand deposits

528,122

599,781

Savings deposits

248,967

238,663

Certificates of deposits

532,906

468,531

Borrowings

490,420

625,595

Subordinated debentures

153,898

269,220

Total interest expense

1,954,313

2,201,790

Net interest income

18,765,614

13,526,375

Provision for Loan Losses

55,000

142,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

18,710,614

13,384,375

Non‐Interest Income

Fees and service charges

1,287,930

1,433,707

Mortgage servicing income

1,708,055

1,111,909

Insurance commissions

594,630

652,612

Other

772,527

604,661

Total non‐interest income

4,363,142

3,802,889

Non‐Interest Expense

Compensation and employee benefits

8,969,625

7,179,711

Occupancy expenses

1,353,309

1,467,804

Data processing expenses

1,331,566

1,129,400

Federal deposit insurance premiums

94,451

43,432

Advertising expenses

128,589

188,820

Legal and accounting expenses

395,002

194,506

Other operating expenses

1,242,240

986,812

Total non‐interest expense

13,514,782

11,190,485

Income before income taxes

9,558,974

5,996,779

Income Tax Expense

2,694,584

1,617,375

Net income

$

6,864,390

$

4,379,404

Earnings per Share

Basic

$

16.97

$

11.05

Diluted

$

16.97

$

11.05

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

3

