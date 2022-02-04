Redwood Financial : Annual Report 02/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2020 and 2019 Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries eidebailly.com Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Table of Contents December 31, 2020 and 2019 Independent Auditor's Report ................................................................................................................................... 1 Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets ................................................................................................................................. 2 Consolidated Statements of Income...................................................................................................................... 3 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ........................................................................................... 4 Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity................................................................................................. 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................................................................ 6 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements......................................................................................................... 7 Independent Auditor's Report The Stockholders and Board of Directors Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Redwood Falls, Minnesota Report on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 , and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements. Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Opinion In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Mankato, Minnesota March 22, 2021 What inspires you, inspires us. | eidebailly.com 1 111 S. 2nd St., Ste. 300 | Mankato, MN 56001-5803| T 507.387.6031 | F 507.387.6436 | EOE Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 and 2019 Assets 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,872,215 $ 10,511,615 Interest‐bearing deposits in banks 6,125,000 6,615,000 Debt securities available‐for‐sale 177,272,248 70,115,187 Loans, net 243,252,819 231,790,937 Investments in restricted stock 7,850,900 10,191,000 Accrued interest receivable 2,165,790 2,111,041 Premises and equipment, net 15,099,904 15,634,117 Mortgage servicing rights 2,990,304 2,097,312 Goodwill 4,478,398 4,478,398 Other assets 664,839 637,041 Total Assets $ 469,772,417 $ 354,181,648 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 404,422,414 $ 288,175,116 Borrowings 11,134,368 21,483,461 Subordinated debentures 6,186,000 6,186,000 Accrued interest payable 241,968 238,899 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,054,963 2,072,201 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,585,406 2,023,941 Deferred tax liability 2,210,788 1,668,662 Total liabilities 429,835,907 321,848,280 Common stock ($.10 par value), 1,125,000 shares authorized and issued; 405,047 and 399,047 shares outstanding, respectively 112,500 112,500 Additional paid‐in capital 10,577,486 10,192,893 Retained earnings 40,442,012 34,387,716 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,299,723 206,878 Treasury stock, at cost, 719,953 and 725,953 shares, respectively (12,495,211) (12,566,619) Total stockholders' equity 39,936,510 32,333,368 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 469,772,417 $ 354,181,648 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2 Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Interest Income 2020 2019 Loans, including fees $ 18,939,769 $ 14,252,254 Debt securities available‐for‐sale 1,589,000 1,118,851 Federal funds sold 21,094 152,255 Interest‐bearing deposits in banks 170,064 204,805 Total interest income 20,719,927 15,728,165 Interest Expense Demand deposits 528,122 599,781 Savings deposits 248,967 238,663 Certificates of deposits 532,906 468,531 Borrowings 490,420 625,595 Subordinated debentures 153,898 269,220 Total interest expense 1,954,313 2,201,790 Net interest income 18,765,614 13,526,375 Provision for Loan Losses 55,000 142,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,710,614 13,384,375 Non‐Interest Income Fees and service charges 1,287,930 1,433,707 Mortgage servicing income 1,708,055 1,111,909 Insurance commissions 594,630 652,612 Other 772,527 604,661 Total non‐interest income 4,363,142 3,802,889 Non‐Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 8,969,625 7,179,711 Occupancy expenses 1,353,309 1,467,804 Data processing expenses 1,331,566 1,129,400 Federal deposit insurance premiums 94,451 43,432 Advertising expenses 128,589 188,820 Legal and accounting expenses 395,002 194,506 Other operating expenses 1,242,240 986,812 Total non‐interest expense 13,514,782 11,190,485 Income before income taxes 9,558,974 5,996,779 Income Tax Expense 2,694,584 1,617,375 Net income $ 6,864,390 $ 4,379,404 Earnings per Share Basic $ 16.97 $ 11.05 Diluted $ 16.97 $ 11.05 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Redwood Financial Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:55:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about REDWOOD FINANCIAL, INC. 12:56p REDWOOD FINANCIAL : Annual Report PU 2021 Redwood Financial, Inc. acquired Corn Capital Innovations LLC. CI 2017 Redwood Financial, Inc. Announces Retirement of Dean K. Toft as chief Executive Officer.. CI 2016 Redwood Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 21, 2015 has expired. CI 2009 REDWOOD FINANCIAL COM STK USD0.1 : Redwood Financial, Inc. First Quarter Earnings PR

Chart REDWOOD FINANCIAL, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Managers and Directors Becky Olson Secretary Dylan Harig Consultant