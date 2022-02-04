Redwood Financial : Annual Report

Consolidated Statements of Income......................................................................................................................
Independent Auditor's Report
The Stockholders and Board of Directors
Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Redwood Falls, Minnesota
Report on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 , and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.
Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement.
An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Opinion
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Mankato, Minnesota
March 22, 2021
1
Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2020 and 2019
Assets
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,872,215
$
10,511,615
Interest‐bearing deposits in banks
6,125,000
6,615,000
Debt securities available‐for‐sale
177,272,248
70,115,187
Loans, net
243,252,819
231,790,937
Investments in restricted stock
7,850,900
10,191,000
Accrued interest receivable
2,165,790
2,111,041
Premises and equipment, net
15,099,904
15,634,117
Mortgage servicing rights
2,990,304
2,097,312
Goodwill
4,478,398
4,478,398
Other assets
664,839
637,041
Total Assets
$
469,772,417
$
354,181,648
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$
404,422,414
$
288,175,116
Borrowings
11,134,368
21,483,461
Subordinated debentures
6,186,000
6,186,000
Accrued interest payable
241,968
238,899
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
3,054,963
2,072,201
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,585,406
2,023,941
Deferred tax liability
2,210,788
1,668,662
Total liabilities
429,835,907
321,848,280
Common stock ($.10 par value), 1,125,000 shares
authorized and issued; 405,047 and 399,047
shares outstanding, respectively
112,500
112,500
Additional paid‐in capital
10,577,486
10,192,893
Retained earnings
40,442,012
34,387,716
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,299,723
206,878
Treasury stock, at cost, 719,953 and 725,953
shares, respectively
(12,495,211)
(12,566,619)
Total stockholders' equity
39,936,510
32,333,368
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
469,772,417
$
354,181,648
Redwood Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
Interest Income
2020
2019
Loans, including fees
$
18,939,769
$
14,252,254
Debt securities available‐for‐sale
1,589,000
1,118,851
Federal funds sold
21,094
152,255
Interest‐bearing deposits in banks
170,064
204,805
Total interest income
20,719,927
15,728,165
Interest Expense
Demand deposits
528,122
599,781
Savings deposits
248,967
238,663
Certificates of deposits
532,906
468,531
Borrowings
490,420
625,595
Subordinated debentures
153,898
269,220
Total interest expense
1,954,313
2,201,790
Net interest income
18,765,614
13,526,375
Provision for Loan Losses
55,000
142,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,710,614
13,384,375
Non‐Interest Income
Fees and service charges
1,287,930
1,433,707
Mortgage servicing income
1,708,055
1,111,909
Insurance commissions
594,630
652,612
Other
772,527
604,661
Total non‐interest income
4,363,142
3,802,889
Non‐Interest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
8,969,625
7,179,711
Occupancy expenses
1,353,309
1,467,804
Data processing expenses
1,331,566
1,129,400
Federal deposit insurance premiums
94,451
43,432
Advertising expenses
128,589
188,820
Legal and accounting expenses
395,002
194,506
Other operating expenses
1,242,240
986,812
Total non‐interest expense
13,514,782
11,190,485
Income before income taxes
9,558,974
5,996,779
Income Tax Expense
2,694,584
1,617,375
Net income
$
6,864,390
$
4,379,404
Earnings per Share
Basic
$
16.97
$
11.05
Diluted
$
16.97
$
11.05
