    RWT   US7580754023

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.

(RWT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
7.730 USD   -2.15%
Redwood Trust Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
BU
07/05REDWOOD TRUST : COMPLETES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF RIVERBEND LENDING - Form 8-K
PU
07/05REDWOOD TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Redwood Trust Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, is scheduled to release its second quarter 2022 results on July 28, 2022 after the close of the market. Redwood’s senior management team plans to hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results later that same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time/ 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode through the Events and Presentations section of Redwood Trust’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.redwoodtrust.com/events-and-presentations/events. To listen to the webcast, please go to Redwood’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Redwood’s website following the call.

Conference Call Information

To participate by phone, please dial-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or 1-201-689-8573, respectively.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022, through 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 11, 2022. To access the replay, listeners may use 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13729620.

ABOUT REDWOOD TRUST

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not well served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly traded shares. Our aggregation, origination and investment activities have evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily assets. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. We operate our business in three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking and Investment Portfolio. Additionally, through RWT Horizons™, our venture investing initiative, we invest in early-stage companies strategically aligned with our business across the lending, real estate, and financial technology sectors to drive innovations across our residential and business-purpose lending platforms. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and established a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
