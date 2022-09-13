Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Redwood Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWT   US7580754023

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.

(RWT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
7.090 USD   -4.19%
04:23pREDWOOD TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pRedwood Trust Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.23 a Share, Payable Sept. 30 to Shareholders as of Sept. 23
MT
04:16pRedwood Trust Announces Dividend of $0.23 Per Share for the Third Quarter of 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend of $0.23 Per Share for the Third Quarter of 2022

09/13/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized the declaration of a third quarter 2022 regular common stock dividend of $0.23 per share. This marks the Company's 93rd consecutive quarterly dividend. The third quarter 2022 dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2022.

About Redwood

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not well served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly traded shares. Our aggregation, origination and investment activities have evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily assets. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. We operate our business in three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking and Investment Portfolio. Additionally, through RWT Horizons™, our venture investing initiative, we invest in early-stage companies strategically aligned with our business across the lending, real estate, and financial technology sectors to drive innovations across our residential and business-purpose lending platforms. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and established a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REDWOOD TRUST, INC.
04:23pREDWOOD TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pRedwood Trust Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.23 a Share, Payable Sept. 30 to Shareh..
MT
04:16pRedwood Trust Announces Dividend of $0.23 Per Share for the Third Quarter of 2022
BU
09/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Face -3-
DJ
08/31Redwood Trust's Shares Down After BTIG Downgrade
MT
08/31BTIG Downgrades Redwood Trust to Neutral From Buy
MT
08/05REDWOOD TRUST INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
07/29Redwood Trust Shares Fall After Company Swings to Q2 Net Loss
MT
07/28REDWOOD TRUST : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Redwood Trust, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDWOOD TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 181 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -210x
Yield 2022 12,4%
Capitalization 864 M 864 M -
EV / Sales 2022 130x
EV / Sales 2023 123x
Nbr of Employees 298
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart REDWOOD TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Redwood Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDWOOD TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,40 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Abate Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dashiell I. Robinson President & Director
Brooke E. Carillo Chief Financial Officer
J. Thomas Richardson Chief Technology Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDWOOD TRUST, INC.-43.90%864
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-15.09%11 449
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-1.65%7 390
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-21.21%6 259
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-3.07%5 054
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-12.89%4 370