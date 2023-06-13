Advanced search
    RWT   US7580754023

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.

(RWT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-13 pm EDT
6.540 USD   +0.46%
04:25pRedwood Trust : DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2023 COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS - Form 8-K
PU
04:16pRedwood Trust Declares Second Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Dividends
BU
06/12Redwood Trust : Newly-Formed Investment Vehicle to Drive Further Growth in CoreVest's Top-Tier Bridge Lending Platform in Partnership with Leading Global Investment Manager - Form 8-K
PU
Redwood Trust Declares Second Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Dividends

06/13/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared second quarter 2023 common and preferred stock dividends.

“Consistent with the commentary we provided during our first quarter 2023 earnings call, we believe the Board’s decision to align the common dividend with our anticipated near-to-medium term earnings profile enhances our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities across our businesses and is supported by our robust liquidity position,” said Christopher Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood. “We remain committed to maintaining an attractive current yield for our shareholders, and as we deploy capital into our portfolio and operating platforms at higher risk-adjusted returns, our objective will be to continue driving the common dividend higher over time.”

Common Stock Dividend

The Board has authorized the declaration of a second quarter 2023 regular common stock dividend of $0.16 per share. This marks the Company's 96th consecutive quarterly common dividend. The second quarter 2023 common stock dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 23, 2023.

Preferred Stock Dividend

In accordance with the terms of Redwood’s 10.00% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”), the Board authorized the declaration of a Series A dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.625 per share. Dividends for the Series A are payable on July 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2023.

About Redwood

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not well served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly traded shares. Our aggregation, origination and investment activities have evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily assets. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. We operate our business in three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking and Investment Portfolio. Additionally, through RWT Horizons®, our venture investing initiative, we invest in early-stage companies strategically aligned with our business across the lending, real estate, and financial technology sectors to drive innovations across our residential and business-purpose lending platforms. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and established a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 136 M - -
Net income 2023 51,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 23 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 11,3%
Capitalization 742 M 742 M -
EV / Sales 2023 178x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart REDWOOD TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Redwood Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDWOOD TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,51 $
Average target price 8,17 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Abate Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dashiell I. Robinson President & Director
Brooke E. Carillo Chief Financial Officer
Greg H. Kubicek Chairman
J. Thomas Richardson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDWOOD TRUST, INC.-3.70%742
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-5.12%10 144
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.29%6 023
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-5.41%5 975
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.10.65%4 366
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-8.12%3 308
