Redwood Trust : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 21, 2022

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On June 21, 2022, Redwood Trust, Inc. (the "Company") issued an additional $15,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 7.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Additional Notes"). The issuance of the Additional Notes was pursuant to the initial purchasers' partial exercise of their 13-day option to purchase additional notes granted in the previously announced original offering of an aggregate of $200,000,000 principal amount of 7.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Original Notes" and, together with the Additional Notes, the "Notes"). The Additional Notes were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, that certain Indenture, dated June 9, 2022 (the "Indenture"), between the Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, pursuant to which the Original Notes were issued, and have identical terms to the Original Notes. The Indenture and the Notes are each as described in Item 1.01 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2022 (the "Prior 8-K"), which is incorporated herein by reference. The summary of the foregoing transactions is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Indenture, including the Form of Global Note attached as Exhibit A thereto, which was filed as Exhibit 4.1 to the Prior 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The disclosure set forth in Item 2.03 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02. The Notes were issued to the initial purchasers in reliance upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") in transactions not involving any public offering. The Notes were resold by the initial purchasers to persons whom the initial purchasers reasonably believe are "qualified institutional buyers," as defined in, and in accordance with, Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Any shares of the Company's common stock that may be issued upon conversion of the Notes will be issued in reliance upon Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act as involving an exchange by the Company exclusively with its security holders. Initially, a maximum of 23,143,159 shares of the Company's Common Stock may be issued upon conversion of the Notes, based on the initial maximum conversion rate of 107.6426 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which is subject to customary anti-dilution adjustment provisions.

