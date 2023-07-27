Q2 2023

Cautionary Statement; Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2023 forward outlook, estimates of upside and potential earnings in our investment portfolio from embedded discounts to par value on securities, outlook on jumbo residential loan purchase opportunities, expectations of customer demand for fixed-rate Term and Bridge products, estimates of future G&A expense run rate and resulting impacts to profitability, estimated forward-looking economic yields on our Investment Portfolio, and expected average dollar amount of draws per quarter on BPL bridge loans. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, opportunities, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors." Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Additionally, this presentation contains estimates and information concerning our industry, including market size and growth rates of the markets in which we participate, that are based on industry publications and reports. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and reports. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those referred to above, that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in these publications and reports.

Redwood's mission is to make quality housing, whether

rented or owned, accessible to all American households

O U R D I F F E R E N T I AT O R S

29-Year Track Record of

Control Credit through

Strong Performance

Disciplined Underwriting

and Earnings Generation

Diversified Product Set

Ability to Organically

with Balanced Earnings

Create Assets

Streams

for Balance Sheet

Industry Leading

Innovative Technology

Organically and

Operating Platforms

®

Through Partnerships

Best-in-Class

Deep and

Securitization Platforms

Experienced

and Distribution Channels

Management Team

Detailed Endnotes are included at the end of this presentation.

Redwood Operates Across Three Complementary Business Lines

Redwood provides strategic capital for sustainable innovation in housing finance

Strategy / Overview

Investment

Portfolio

Includes assets organically created through mortgage banking activities and investments sourced through partnerships and third parties

Residential

Mortgage Banking

Market leading non-Agency

correspondent platform serving

170+ bank and non-bank

originators

Business Purpose

Mortgage Banking

Leading direct life-cycle lender to single-family and multifamily housing investors; Term and Bridge loans

Products*

Organically

Created

RMBS & BPL

Third-Party Purchased

RPLs, HEI, CRT,

Multifamily

Securities

Prime Jumbo, Expanded

Prime Jumbo and Non-QM

Loans

Term

Bridge

Single-Family

Multifamily,

Rental ("SFR"),

Build/Renovate to

Multifamily

Rent, Fix & Flip

  • of
    Currently Allocated Capital(1)

Annual

Addressable

Market

Opportunity(2)

83%

~$45bn

6%

~$300bn

11%

~$130bn

(SFR + Multifamily)

Detailed Endnotes are included at the end of this presentation.

*BPL refers to business purpose loans. RPLs refer to reperforming loans. HEI refers to home equity investments. CRT refers to credit risk transfer.

Q2'23 Financial Performance

Earnings Per Share

GAAP Book Value

Common Dividend

GAAP EPS

(Diluted)

$0.02

$0.00

Q2'23 Q1'23

Non-GAAP

EAD Per Share(1)

(Basic)

$0.14

$0.11

Q2'23 Q1'23

$9.26

$9.40

Q2'23

Q1'23

Q2'23 Total Economic Return:

+0.2%(2)

$0.23

$0.16

Q2'23

Q1'23

10.0% Indicative Dividend Yield

as of June 30, 2023(3)

Capital Allocation(4)

$1.4 billion of allocated capital

Residential

Business

Purpose

Mortgage

Mortgage

Banking

Banking

6%

11%

Investment

Portfolio

83%

Return on Equity

GAAP

Non-GAAP

ROE

EAD ROE(5)

6.2%

5.1%

1.2%

0.4%

Q2'23

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q1'23

Financing & Capital

Recourse Leverage Ratio(6)

2.2x

2.3x

Q2'23

Q1'23

Unrestricted Cash ($mm)

$357

$404

Q2'23

Q1'23

Detailed Endnotes are included at the end of this presentation.

Earnings Available for Distribution ("EAD") and EAD Return on Equity ("EAD ROE") are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" slides in the Endnotes for additional information and reconciliation to GAAP metrics.

