Cautionary Statement; Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2023 forward outlook, estimates of upside and potential earnings in our investment portfolio from embedded discounts to par value on securities, outlook on jumbo residential loan purchase opportunities, expectations of customer demand for fixed-rate Term and Bridge products, estimates of future G&A expense run rate and resulting impacts to profitability, estimated forward-looking economic yields on our Investment Portfolio, and expected average dollar amount of draws per quarter on BPL bridge loans. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, opportunities, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors." Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Additionally, this presentation contains estimates and information concerning our industry, including market size and growth rates of the markets in which we participate, that are based on industry publications and reports. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and reports. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those referred to above, that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in these publications and reports.
Redwood's mission is to make quality housing, whether
rented or owned, accessible to all American households
O U R D I F F E R E N T I AT O R S
29-Year Track Record of
Control Credit through
Strong Performance
Disciplined Underwriting
and Earnings Generation
Diversified Product Set
Ability to Organically
with Balanced Earnings
Create Assets
Streams
for Balance Sheet
Industry Leading
Innovative Technology
Organically and
Operating Platforms
®
Through Partnerships
Best-in-Class
Deep and
Securitization Platforms
Experienced
and Distribution Channels
Management Team
Redwood Operates Across Three Complementary Business Lines
Redwood provides strategic capital for sustainable innovation in housing finance
Strategy / Overview
Investment
Portfolio
Includes assets organically created through mortgage banking activities and investments sourced through partnerships and third parties
Residential
Mortgage Banking
Market leading non-Agency
correspondent platform serving
170+ bank and non-bank
originators
Business Purpose
Mortgage Banking
Leading direct life-cycle lender to single-family and multifamily housing investors; Term and Bridge loans
Products*
Organically
Created
RMBS & BPL
Third-Party Purchased
RPLs, HEI, CRT,
Multifamily
Securities
Prime Jumbo, Expanded
Prime Jumbo and Non-QM
Loans
Term
Bridge
Single-Family
Multifamily,
Rental ("SFR"),
Build/Renovate to
Multifamily
Rent, Fix & Flip
- of
Currently Allocated Capital(1)
Annual
Addressable
Market
Opportunity(2)
83%
~$45bn
6%
~$300bn
11%
~$130bn
(SFR + Multifamily)
*BPL refers to business purpose loans. RPLs refer to reperforming loans. HEI refers to home equity investments. CRT refers to credit risk transfer.
Q2'23 Financial Performance
Earnings Per Share
GAAP Book Value
Common Dividend
GAAP EPS
(Diluted)
$0.02
$0.00
Q2'23 Q1'23
Non-GAAP
EAD Per Share(1)
(Basic)
$0.14
$0.11
Q2'23 Q1'23
$9.26
$9.40
Q2'23
Q1'23
Q2'23 Total Economic Return:
+0.2%(2)
$0.23
$0.16
Q2'23
Q1'23
10.0% Indicative Dividend Yield
as of June 30, 2023(3)
Capital Allocation(4)
$1.4 billion of allocated capital
Residential
Business
Purpose
Mortgage
Mortgage
Banking
Banking
6%
11%
Investment
Portfolio
83%
Return on Equity
GAAP
Non-GAAP
ROE
EAD ROE(5)
6.2%
5.1%
1.2%
0.4%
Q2'23
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q1'23
Financing & Capital
Recourse Leverage Ratio(6)
2.2x
2.3x
Q2'23
Q1'23
Unrestricted Cash ($mm)
$357
$404
Q2'23
Q1'23
5
Earnings Available for Distribution ("EAD") and EAD Return on Equity ("EAD ROE") are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" slides in the Endnotes for additional information and reconciliation to GAAP metrics.
