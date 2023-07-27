Dear Fellow Shareholders:

As investors continue to grapple with regional bank fallout and a mortgage market still under the thumb of the Fed, the foundational shifts that we believe will drive the next big cycle of growth for Redwood have already begun. Empirical evidence points to profound changes in how many financial assets are owned, particularly mortgages. And as these changes occur, they carry a familiar theme. The latest era of Fed accommodation that allowed banks to hold almost limitless amounts of 30-year,fixed-rate mortgages by funding them with low-cost deposits is now over. The impact of this change - on capital, liquidity and overall business models - is likely to influence investment across various asset classes. For many of these banks, continuing to offer competitive mortgage products to retain their clients (both consumer and, to an extent, commercial) will be imperative, and will likely require liquidity from outside capital partners. In this regard, the solutions Redwood has always offered to depositories have never been more relevant.

Our recent re-engagement with many banks has affirmed our strategic positioning. In recent weeks, we have established new jumbo loan seller relationships with lenders speaking for over $2 trillion of assets in the aggregate and currently have relationships with lenders representing approximately 45% of jumbo market share. Not surprisingly, our recent lock volumes eclipsed total purchases over the past two quarters combined, driving second quarter returns for Residential Mortgage Banking to their highest level in over a year. With the ink not yet dry on a sweeping overhaul of bank capital rules - which include higher charges for large lenders' residential mortgages that go beyond international standards - we plan for Redwood to emerge as an essential liquidity provider to these institutions.

It is important to recall that the thesis behind Redwood's founding in 1994 - notably, on the back of another bank S&L crisis - was to create an enterprise better-equipped than the banks and other originators to manage credit and interest-rate risk over the long-term.Match-funding of non-Agency mortgages through securitizations and other related structures, akin to how lenders distribute conforming loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has created a customized outlet for our origination partners that allows them to focus on their customers and other fee-generating consumer businesses. Time has proven that this outlet is a significant competitive moat for Redwood.

Since our founding, we have completed over 140 securitizations across our platforms, sourcing assets from experienced operators who specialize in jumbo, non-QM, and other mortgage products. This deep institutional knowledge is a requisite for shepherding banks through the process of originating and selling loans efficiently into the private capital markets.

