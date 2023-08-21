By Michael Susin

Redx Pharma's lung disease treatment RCX007 has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the company said Monday.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company said the designation provides various development and commercial incentives, including market exclusivity, in order to address unmet demand.

The treatment is currently in a Phase 2 clinical study for IPF, with topline data expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024.

