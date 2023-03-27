Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Redx Pharma Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REDX   GB00BSNB6S51

REDX PHARMA PLC

(REDX)
2023-03-27
32.25 GBX   -9.15%
03/15Sector Update: Health Care Stocks' Late Recovery Stalls
MT
03/15Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Moderately Lower
MT
03/15Redx Pharma Says Merger Target Jounce Therapeutics Received New Takeover Proposal; Stock Surges 34%
MT
Redx Pharma's bid to buy Jounce snubbed by Concentra's higher offer

03/27/2023 | 09:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - Redx Pharma PLC on Monday noted that Jounce Therapeutics Inc, which it was close to buying, was bought by Concentra Biosciences LLC for a higher price.

Redx Pharma shares fell 9.2% to 32.25 pence each on Monday afternoon in London.

Redx Pharma, a Cheshire-based cancer and fibrosis drug developer, two weeks ago offered to buy Massachusetts, US-based clinical-stage immunotherapy company Jounce Therapeutics for USD1.80 per share plus contingent value rights. The merger would have lead to a USD425 million company focused on the treatment of cancer and fibrotic diseases.

On Monday, Jounce announced that its board withdrew its recommendation it had posted in February for Redx Pharma's offer, and entered into a definitive merger agreement with Concentra after it offered to pay USD1.85 per share upfront plus contingent value rights.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. -0.66% 1.51 Delayed Quote.36.04%
REDX PHARMA PLC -9.15% 32.25 Delayed Quote.-44.96%
