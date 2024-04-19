Redx Pharma PLC - clinical-stage biotechnology company - Shareholders pass resolution by 99.75% margin at general meeting to approve cancelling shares on AIM in London. This is now expected to take place on May 1, with last day of trading on April 30. Says it remains the company's intention to provide a matched bargain facility to assist shareholders wishing to trade in shares following the AIM delisting. Says it will make further details available in "due course" on its website.

Earlier this month, Redx Pharma said it intended to cancel its shares from trading on AIM. The board unanimously concluded that it was in the best interests of the company to re-register as a private limited company, as it was "still liquidity constrained" on AIM.

Current stock price: 11.75 pence, down 7.8%

12-month change: down 63%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.