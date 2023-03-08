Redx Pharma shares slide on RXC004 monotherapy blow

(Alliance News) - Redx Pharma PLC on Wednesday said first results of its phase 2 programme indicate were not sufficient enough to support the development of its RXC004 treatment as a monotherapy.

Redx shares were down 17%, trading at 34.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

The Macclesfield, England-based clinical-stage biotechnology company said some patients in the trial did receive "durable clinical benefit" from RXC004, consistent with phase 1, and the safety profile of the treatment was also consistent with previous data. Redx said the aim of the trial was progression free survival at six months. RXC004 is targeted to treat types of cancer.

The company noted the results showed that RXC004 still has potential as a component in combination therapy.

Redx has planned retrospective analysis, in order to "aid interpretation of the ongoing combination module efficacy, where RXC004 is used alongside anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab."

Chief Medical Officer Jane Robertson said: "Our phase 2 programme is designed to explore the activity of RXC004 both as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, consistent with its postulated dual mechanism of action.

"While today's results do not support further clinical development of RXC004 as monotherapy in recurrent BTC, where very few drugs have received regulatory approval as single agents in this hard-to-treat disease, they are nonetheless consistent with the overall hypothesis that RXC004 has potential as an active component of combination therapy. We look forward to the data read out from the combination module with pembrolizumab, that is expected in the second half of this year."

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.