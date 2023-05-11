Advanced search
2023-05-11
32.50 GBX    0.00%
Redx reports positive preclinical data for fibrosis drug

05/11/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
Redx Pharma PLC - Macclesfield, England-based clinical-stage biotechnology company - Announces preclinical data for its lead fibrosis asset, RXC007, and the Discodin Domain Receptor 1/2 discovery programme, as presented yesterday at the Resistant Tumour Microenvironment, Keystone Symposia, in Vancouver. Notes the data presented were from preclinical models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple negative breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, as current standard of care. Says RXC007, in combination with gemcitabine/Abraxane in metastatic and high-extra cellular matrix patient-derived PDAC models, was shown to increase survival compared to single agent standard of care alone. The combination of RXC007 with standard of care provided a significant increase in median survival days from date of treatment in a dose dependent manner. These new data on RXC007 complement those also presented at the meeting by collaboration partner the Garvan Institute of Medical Research on REDX10616, a close analogue of RXC007. Taken together, these data provide a strong rationale for the potential of ROCK2 inhibition in combination with standard of care as a potential treatment for cancer-associated fibrosis. Redx plans to further investigate this treatment setting with the company's next-generation ROCK2 inhibitor, RXC007. Further, at the Keystone Symposia, data were also presented from Redx's DDR1/2 programme in combination with anti-PD-1 in TNBC models. Using a tool DDR1/2 inhibitor, in combination with anti-PD-1, in the TNBC E0771 model resulted in a statistically significant increase in survival when compared to the control group, an effect not observed with either single agent alone.

Current stock price: 35.00 pence, up 7.7% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 43%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

