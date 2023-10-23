NEXT GENERATION EV PLATFORM
THE FUTURE OF E-MOBILITY SEPTEMBER 2023
REEcorner™ disruptive technology is redefining the commercial vehicle market
REE's innovative technology
Product offering & go-to-market plan:
REEcorners™ integrate all critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control) into a single compact module, with proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control that eliminate the need for mechanic connections.
Portfolio of about or over 160 Patents**.
Established a highly automated UK Integration Center.
Secured supply chain:
P7 REEcorners™ target the medium-duty commercial vehicle market with class 3 to 5 electric stripped chassis and chassis cabs.
REE trucks aim to be the first certified fully by-wire vehicles in the world* enabling enhanced vehicle function and software capabilities.
On track for first deliveries to US customers by end of 2023.
REE trucks are expected to be eligible for US incentives by end of 2023.
Strong business partners:
Targeting $1 billion in cumulative sales in 2024-2026
* Based on public information that company is aware of and assuming full certification
2
** Registered and pending globally
Top industry leaders and experts, leading the execution of REE's goals
Production and
after-market service
Josh Tech
COO
R&D and XBW
software
Ohad Stauber
VP R&D
Co -founders
Daniel Barel
Co-Founder & CEO
Voice of customer and market relation
Carlton Rose
Chairman of the Board
Ex. President of Global Fleet
Maintenance & Engineering at
UPS, Served 42 years at UPS
Ahishay Sardes
Co-Founder & CTO
Hicham Abdessamad
Director
Chairman & CEO of Hitachi
America, Ltd.,
Regulation and
certification
Richard Colley
VP government &
Regulatory affairs
Product Strategy
Kim Mathers
VP - Product Marketing & Strategy
Engineering and
UK GM
Dr. Peter Dow
VP Engineering
Highly-experienced talent pool fusing auto and tech
Packaging
Troy Kenion
Head of Concepts, Package & Integration
3
Vehicles based upon REEcorner™ technology provide a clear advantage for fleets, drivers and the environment, and will be the first certified full by-wire system in the world*
Scan to watch
REE's progress
Scan to learn more
REE X-by-Wire technology
* Based on public information that company is aware of and assuming full certification
4
Trucks Powered by REE have clear advantages with best-in-class value propositions
VALUE PROPOSITION
PRODUCT DIFFERENTIATION
FLEET ADVANTAGE
MORE EFFICIENT MAINTENANCE & REDUCED TCO
ENHANCED SAFETY
- REEcornerTM is a single part number, common
for all 4 corners
- REEcornerTM changes in under 1 hour with
quick, dry connection of corner to chassis
- OTA software updates
- Excellent visibility from large windshield and
side windows, and a low cab forward design
- Features including Active ADAS and 360 bird's eye view
- Improved vehicle uptime
-
Reduces spare parts inventory costs o Smart preventative maintenance
o Introduction of new features and capabilities over time
- Improved driver and pedestrian safety, and
vehicle stability
- Reduced risk of physical damage to vehicle and driver
IMPROVED ERGONOMICS
o Low forward driver position
o Spacious, adaptable cab
o 2 steps to load floor vs traditional 3
- Optimum driver comfort including full height
cabin for standing, less fatigue and risk of injury
- Driver-centriccabin designed for an enhanced driver experience- less driver turnover and better performance
ENERGY EFFICIENCY
UPFIT READY
o
Electric drive units
o
Operating cost savings
o
Aerodynamic cab
o
Less batteries: more payload and reduced
o
Regenerative braking from all 4 corners
acquisition costs
o
Body solutions from leading manufacturers
o
Enables mission-specific vehicle design
o
Low and dock-height boxes, service and platform
o
Ready for market: less need to develop custom
body options
upfits
- Seating and bulkhead options
5
P7 Vehicles Powered by REE
P7-S: Proxima Powered by REE :
P7-C : Class 3-4 chassis cab
Class 5 stripped chassis + step van body
Scan to learn more
Scan to learn more
Proxima Powered by REE
P7-C + Box
6
REE is targeting to reach ~3% share of the US class 3-5 commercial truck market by 2026
2022 US Commercial Truck Market: all classes, all drivetrains
1,442,000
598 K
513 K
311 K
Class 1Class 2Class 3Class 4 Class 5Class 6Class 7Class 8
242 K
203 K
89 K
42 K
71 K
Traditional OEMs: Ford, Freightliner, International,
RAM, Isuzu, GM, Peterbilt,
Kenworth, Hino
New EV OEMs: Arrival, Shyft, Sea Electric, Rizon,
Bollinger, Workhorse
*Sources: POLK, BloombergNEF Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022, Class split according to average sales data 2016-2021, NTEA, S&P Global Mobility - 2018-2022
7
Go-to-Market Strategy: tailwinds of EV incentives, broad dealer presence, and improved TCO
REE Go-to-Market Strategy in the US
Nation
al
- Truck dealerships account for over 60% of all trucks sold in the US^
- REE's 15 dealerships have current annual ICE sales of over $1B in revenue*
- Significant advantages:
- Local sales team
- Service and aftersales services
- Existing customer base that will shift to EV.
Purchase Incentives
$206 K
State incentives :
-$110K
$148 K
• NYC - up to $110 K
$110 K $110 K
- New Jersey - up to $75 K
- Massachusetts - up to $90 K**
• California - up to $60 K
Electric
Diesel
• Nevada - up to $75 K
2025
2030
Purchase Price***
Medium-duty Truck
Fleet Regulations****
Requires large fleets*** to transition their entire vehicle fleet to electric between 2025 and 2042 .
^ Sources: POLK, BloombergNEF Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022, Class split according to average sales data 2016-2021, NTEA, S&P Global Mobility - 2018-2022 , ATDDATA 2022
8
*based upon sales information provided by Dealers
***https://www.statista.com/statistics/1230067/medium-duty-truck-purchase-costs-by-fuel-type/
**up to class 8 trucks
****fleet size >50 vehicles or >$50M revenue
Path to $1 billion in cumulative sales in 2024-2026
Cash balance
for illustration purposes only
Breakeven BoM cost
Breakeven EBITDA
Q4 2024 (~300 vehicles)
Q4 2025 (low thousands)
$100M
0
Vehicles
Certain Assumptions:
- Production of ~300 vehicles in 2024
- Production ramping up to low thousands of vehicles in 2025 and to mid-thousands of vehicles in 2026, without the need for heavy capex investment
- Capital needs for years 2024-2025 estimated to require additional ~$80 million, raised in equity or debt
2026
Production
9
Milestones & Plan Highlights
• Powered by REE trucks will be the first* certified fully by- wire vehicles in the world*
• On track for first deliveries to US customers by end of 2023
• Powered by REE trucks are expected to meet the requirements of eligibility for US incentives by end of 2023, EPA certification passed
• REE's initial order book value grew by 30% since the end of August 2023, showing a strong growth representing a total combined order value of approximately $25 million ^
• Targeting $1 billion in cumulative sales in 2024-2026
• Target of breakeven gross margin BoM cost by the end of Year 2024 and breakeven EBITDA by the end of 2025.
* Based on public information that company is aware of and assuming full certification
ˇ The Company's order book is determined by management based on purchase orders received by the Company. The number of
P7 units included in the order book as of October 18, 2023 includes 175 P7 units under firm orders (i.e. binding orders) and the
of
remaining of units ordered that are binding orders with certain additional conditions as set forth in the order. The dollar value
the order book is determined based on the pricing of each unit included in the order book. The Company's presentation of the
* To the best of the company's knowledge
10
order book should not be construed as a representation by the Company that the units included in its order book will translate
into actual sales or revenue.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
REE Automotive Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 12:05:40 UTC.