NEXT GENERATION EV PLATFORM

THE FUTURE OF E-MOBILITY SEPTEMBER 2023

REEcorner™ disruptive technology is redefining the commercial vehicle market

REE's innovative technology

Product offering & go-to-market plan:

REEcorners™ integrate all critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control) into a single compact module, with proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control that eliminate the need for mechanic connections.

Portfolio of about or over 160 Patents**.

Established a highly automated UK Integration Center.

Secured supply chain:

P7 REEcorners™ target the medium-duty commercial vehicle market with class 3 to 5 electric stripped chassis and chassis cabs.

REE trucks aim to be the first certified fully by-wire vehicles in the world* enabling enhanced vehicle function and software capabilities.

On track for first deliveries to US customers by end of 2023.

REE trucks are expected to be eligible for US incentives by end of 2023.

Strong business partners:

Targeting $1 billion in cumulative sales in 2024-2026

* Based on public information that company is aware of and assuming full certification

2

** Registered and pending globally

Top industry leaders and experts, leading the execution of REE's goals

Production and

after-market service

Josh Tech

COO

R&D and XBW

software

Ohad Stauber

VP R&D

Co -founders

Daniel Barel

Co-Founder & CEO

Voice of customer and market relation

Carlton Rose

Chairman of the Board

Ex. President of Global Fleet

Maintenance & Engineering at

UPS, Served 42 years at UPS

Ahishay Sardes

Co-Founder & CTO

Hicham Abdessamad

Director

Chairman & CEO of Hitachi

America, Ltd.,

Regulation and

certification

Richard Colley

VP government &

Regulatory affairs

Product Strategy

Kim Mathers

VP - Product Marketing & Strategy

Engineering and

UK GM

Dr. Peter Dow

VP Engineering

Highly-experienced talent pool fusing auto and tech

Packaging

Troy Kenion

Head of Concepts, Package & Integration

3

Vehicles based upon REEcorner™ technology provide a clear advantage for fleets, drivers and the environment, and will be the first certified full by-wire system in the world*

Scan to watch

REE's progress

Scan to learn more

REE X-by-Wire technology

* Based on public information that company is aware of and assuming full certification

4

Trucks Powered by REE have clear advantages with best-in-class value propositions

VALUE PROPOSITION

PRODUCT DIFFERENTIATION

FLEET ADVANTAGE

MORE EFFICIENT MAINTENANCE & REDUCED TCO

ENHANCED SAFETY

  1. REEcornerTM is a single part number, common

for all 4 corners

  1. REEcornerTM changes in under 1 hour with

quick, dry connection of corner to chassis

  1. OTA software updates
  1. Excellent visibility from large windshield and

side windows, and a low cab forward design

  1. Features including Active ADAS and 360 bird's eye view
  1. Improved vehicle uptime
  1. Reduces spare parts inventory costs o Smart preventative maintenance
    o Introduction of new features and capabilities over time
  1. Improved driver and pedestrian safety, and

vehicle stability

  1. Reduced risk of physical damage to vehicle and driver

IMPROVED ERGONOMICS

o Low forward driver position

o Spacious, adaptable cab

o 2 steps to load floor vs traditional 3

  1. Optimum driver comfort including full height

cabin for standing, less fatigue and risk of injury

  1. Driver-centriccabin designed for an enhanced driver experience- less driver turnover and better performance

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

UPFIT READY

o

Electric drive units

o

Operating cost savings

o

Aerodynamic cab

o

Less batteries: more payload and reduced

o

Regenerative braking from all 4 corners

acquisition costs

o

Body solutions from leading manufacturers

o

Enables mission-specific vehicle design

o

Low and dock-height boxes, service and platform

o

Ready for market: less need to develop custom

body options

upfits

  1. Seating and bulkhead options

5

P7 Vehicles Powered by REE

P7-S: Proxima Powered by REE :

P7-C : Class 3-4 chassis cab

Class 5 stripped chassis + step van body

Scan to learn more

Scan to learn more

Proxima Powered by REE

P7-C + Box

6

REE is targeting to reach ~3% share of the US class 3-5 commercial truck market by 2026

2022 US Commercial Truck Market: all classes, all drivetrains

1,442,000

598 K

513 K

311 K

Class 1Class 2Class 3Class 4 Class 5Class 6Class 7Class 8

242 K

203 K

89 K

42 K

71 K

Traditional OEMs: Ford, Freightliner, International,

RAM, Isuzu, GM, Peterbilt,

Kenworth, Hino

New EV OEMs: Arrival, Shyft, Sea Electric, Rizon,

Bollinger, Workhorse

*Sources: POLK, BloombergNEF Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022, Class split according to average sales data 2016-2021, NTEA, S&P Global Mobility - 2018-2022

7

Go-to-Market Strategy: tailwinds of EV incentives, broad dealer presence, and improved TCO

REE Go-to-Market Strategy in the US

Nation

al

  • Truck dealerships account for over 60% of all trucks sold in the US^
  • REE's 15 dealerships have current annual ICE sales of over $1B in revenue*
  • Significant advantages:
    • Local sales team
    • Service and aftersales services
    • Existing customer base that will shift to EV.

Purchase Incentives

$206 K

State incentives :

-$110K

$148 K

NYC - up to $110 K

$110 K $110 K

  • New Jersey - up to $75 K
  • Massachusetts - up to $90 K**

California - up to $60 K

Electric

Diesel

Nevada - up to $75 K

2025

2030

Purchase Price***

Medium-duty Truck

Fleet Regulations****

Requires large fleets*** to transition their entire vehicle fleet to electric between 2025 and 2042 .

^ Sources: POLK, BloombergNEF Electric Vehicle Outlook 2022, Class split according to average sales data 2016-2021, NTEA, S&P Global Mobility - 2018-2022 , ATDDATA 2022

8

*based upon sales information provided by Dealers

***https://www.statista.com/statistics/1230067/medium-duty-truck-purchase-costs-by-fuel-type/

**up to class 8 trucks

****fleet size >50 vehicles or >$50M revenue

Path to $1 billion in cumulative sales in 2024-2026

Cash balance

for illustration purposes only

Breakeven BoM cost

Breakeven EBITDA

Q4 2024 (~300 vehicles)

Q4 2025 (low thousands)

$100M

0

Vehicles

Certain Assumptions:

  • Production of ~300 vehicles in 2024
  • Production ramping up to low thousands of vehicles in 2025 and to mid-thousands of vehicles in 2026, without the need for heavy capex investment
  • Capital needs for years 2024-2025 estimated to require additional ~$80 million, raised in equity or debt

2026

Production

9

Milestones & Plan Highlights

Powered by REE trucks will be the first* certified fully by- wire vehicles in the world*

On track for first deliveries to US customers by end of 2023

Powered by REE trucks are expected to meet the requirements of eligibility for US incentives by end of 2023, EPA certification passed

REE's initial order book value grew by 30% since the end of August 2023, showing a strong growth representing a total combined order value of approximately $25 million ^

Targeting $1 billion in cumulative sales in 2024-2026

Target of breakeven gross margin BoM cost by the end of Year 2024 and breakeven EBITDA by the end of 2025.

* Based on public information that company is aware of and assuming full certification

ˇ The Company's order book is determined by management based on purchase orders received by the Company. The number of

P7 units included in the order book as of October 18, 2023 includes 175 P7 units under firm orders (i.e. binding orders) and the

of

remaining of units ordered that are binding orders with certain additional conditions as set forth in the order. The dollar value

the order book is determined based on the pricing of each unit included in the order book. The Company's presentation of the

* To the best of the company's knowledge

10

order book should not be construed as a representation by the Company that the units included in its order book will translate

into actual sales or revenue.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

REE Automotive Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 12:05:40 UTC.