* Based on public information that company is aware of and assuming full certification

REE trucks are expected to be eligible for US incentives by end of 2023.

On track for first deliveries to US customers by end of 2023.

REE trucks aim to be the first certified fully by-wire vehicles in the world* enabling enhanced vehicle function and software capabilities.

P7 REEcorners™ target the medium-duty commercial vehicle market with class 3 to 5 electric stripped chassis and chassis cabs.

Portfolio of about or over 160 Patents**.

REEcorners™ integrate all critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control) into a single compact module, with proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control that eliminate the need for mechanic connections.

Top industry leaders and experts, leading the execution of REE's goals

Vehicles based upon REEcorner™ technology provide a clear advantage for fleets, drivers and the environment, and will be the first certified full by-wire system in the world*

Ready for market: less need to develop custom

Less batteries: more payload and reduced

cabin for standing, less fatigue and risk of injury

Reduced risk of physical damage to vehicle and driver

Trucks Powered by REE have clear advantages with best-in-class value propositions

2022 US Commercial Truck Market: all classes, all drivetrains

REE is targeting to reach ~3% share of the US class 3-5 commercial truck market by 2026

Requires large fleets*** to transition their entire vehicle fleet to electric between 2025 and 2042 .

New Jersey - up to $75 K

Existing customer base that will shift to EV.

REE's 15 dealerships have current annual ICE sales of over $1B in revenue*

Truck dealerships account for over 60% of all trucks sold in the US^

REE Go-to-Market Strategy in the US

Production ramping up to low thousands of vehicles in 2025 and to

Path to $1 billion in cumulative sales in 2024-2026

Milestones & Plan Highlights

• Powered by REE trucks will be the first* certified fully by- wire vehicles in the world*

• On track for first deliveries to US customers by end of 2023

• Powered by REE trucks are expected to meet the requirements of eligibility for US incentives by end of 2023, EPA certification passed

• REE's initial order book value grew by 30% since the end of August 2023, showing a strong growth representing a total combined order value of approximately $25 million ^

• Targeting $1 billion in cumulative sales in 2024-2026

• Target of breakeven gross margin BoM cost by the end of Year 2024 and breakeven EBITDA by the end of 2025.

ˇ The Company's order book is determined by management based on purchase orders received by the Company.