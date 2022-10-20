REE Automotive : PROVIDES NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

REE PROVIDES NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Annual Meeting Will be Held on November 28, 2022

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of REE Automotive Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on November 28, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time), at the Company's headquarters at Kibbutz Glil-Yam, Israel. The health and well-being of our employees and shareholders are paramount, and we are closely monitoring developments related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although we intend to hold the Meeting in person, we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our shareholders may have and the protocols that governments may impose. We reserve the right to implement any safety measures that we deem prudent or as required by any applicable laws or government orders. We also reserve the right to convert to a virtual only meeting format. If we convert to a virtual only online meeting, we will announce the decision to do so in advance in a Form 6-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Meeting.

The Agenda of the Meeting will be as follows:

1.To reelect each of Mr. Arik Shteinberg, Ms. Lilach Geva-Harel, Ms. Michal Marom-Brikman, Mr. Daniel Barel, Mr. Ahishay Sardes, Mr. Hari Nair and Mr. Hans Thomas to serve as directors of the Company, each to hold office until the close of business on the date of the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2023 and until his or her respective successor is duly elected and qualified, or until such individual's earlier resignation or retirement.

2.As proposed by a shareholder of the Company, to elect Mr. Ziv Ironi and approve his terms of service, exculpation and indemnification, to hold office until the close of business on the date of the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2023 and until his successor is duly elected and qualified, or until such individual's earlier resignation or retirement.

3.To approve an amendment to the Company's Compensation Policy such that a new Section 4.1.2A will be added thereto and will state as follows: "The Chairperson of the Board of Directors, an external director, if any, and an independent director of the Company may elect to receive, in lieu of quarterly cash fees, Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company having an equivalent fair market value on the date the cash compensation is payable."

4.To approve the reappointment of Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, and its service until the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2023.

THE BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" EACH OF PROPOSALS ONE, THREE AND FOUR ABOVE AND "AGAINST" PROPOSAL TWO ABOVE (FOR REASONS AS DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT).

Housekeeping

5.To report on the business of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, and review the 2021 financial statements.

6.To act upon any other matters that may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.