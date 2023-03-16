Advanced search
    REE   IL0011786154

REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

(REE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31:52 2023-03-16 pm EDT
0.3710 USD   -9.29%
02:05pRee Automotive : Shareholder Letter
PU
08:30aTranscript : REE Automotive Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
07:31aREE Automotive Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
REE Automotive : Shareholder Letter

03/16/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
4Q22 Shareholders Letter

© 2023 REE Automotive. All rights reserved

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Strong order book growth; initial deliveries slated to begin in 4Q23

  • Achieved key development milestones in 2022 on time and in line with budget with total operating expenses of $127 million
  • Liquidity of $154 million supports anticipated non-GAAP operating expense of $70-$75 million for 2023 with P7 program fully funded into commercialization
  • Strong order book growth for Powered by REE vehicles growing customer base from 2 to 8 since reporting 3Q22 results with 35 firm orders as of today
  • Delivered 2 prototypes to an OEM for customer evaluation and testing
  • Grew our go to market strategy by achieving direct sales and entering into additional dealership agreements in the US
  • Provided suppliers with 2023-24 production forecast; built the first batch of production intent P7 vehicles for validation; certification activities underway
  • Company expects to begin deliveries to customers in 4Q23; and is targeting COGS breakeven in the low hundreds of vehicles and adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the low thousands of vehicles

4Q22 Shareholders Letter

© 2023 REE Automotive. All rights reserved

CEO Commentary

We continue to see growing demand for our P7 product line from ﬂeets, dealers and OEMs as we are selectively and intentionally growing our customer base. We are prioritizing customers who have signiﬁcant market share in the US and that are pioneering the transition to electric vehicles as we believe these customers have the potential to order signiﬁcant volumes of vehicles. We are working closely with those customers who require a test ﬂeet phase towards successful completion and scale adoption. We expect to complete the certiﬁcation of P7 in the second half of the year, and shortly after receiving the required approvals, we anticipate delivering the ﬁrst Powered by REE P7s to customers later this year.

As we look to 2023 and beyond, we have further important milestones to achieve, including the completion of certiﬁcation activities, the delivery of initial vehicles, the successful completion of the ﬂeet testing phase which we expect will lead to the receipt of additional orders. Building on the track record we established during the challenging environment in 2022, as a result of the hard work and commitment of our talented teams around the world, we will remain disciplined and focused and believe we will be able to reach our targets with signiﬁcantly lower non-GAAP operating expenses of $70-75m for 2023 compared to 2022. - Daniel Barel, REE's co-founderand CEO

4Q22 Shareholders Letter

© 2023 REE Automotive. All rights reserved

Disclaimer

REE Automotive Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 18:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
