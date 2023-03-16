REE Automotive : Shareholder Letter

CEO Commentary

We continue to see growing demand for our P7 product line from ﬂeets, dealers and OEMs as we are selectively and intentionally growing our customer base. We are prioritizing customers who have signiﬁcant market share in the US and that are pioneering the transition to electric vehicles as we believe these customers have the potential to order signiﬁcant volumes of vehicles. We are working closely with those customers who require a test ﬂeet phase towards successful completion and scale adoption. We expect to complete the certiﬁcation of P7 in the second half of the year, and shortly after receiving the required approvals, we anticipate delivering the ﬁrst Powered by REE P7s to customers later this year.

As we look to 2023 and beyond, we have further important milestones to achieve, including the completion of certiﬁcation activities, the delivery of initial vehicles, the successful completion of the ﬂeet testing phase which we expect will lead to the receipt of additional orders. Building on the track record we established during the challenging environment in 2022, as a result of the hard work and commitment of our talented teams around the world, we will remain disciplined and focused and believe we will be able to reach our targets with signiﬁcantly lower non-GAAP operating expenses of $70-75m for 2023 compared to 2022. - Daniel Barel, REE's co-founderand CEO