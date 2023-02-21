Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Reece Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REH   AU000000REH4

REECE LIMITED

(REH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:53:26 2023-02-21 pm EST
16.27 AUD   -3.56%
2022Reece Unlocks Data to Power Its Competitive Advantage with SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Reece Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023

02/21/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Reece Limited half year results. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Wilson, Group CEO. Please go...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 331 M 5 727 M 5 727 M
Net income 2023 417 M 286 M 286 M
Net Debt 2023 549 M 377 M 377 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,4x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 10 898 M 7 491 M 7 491 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart REECE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reece Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REECE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 16,87 AUD
Average target price 14,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter John Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cowlishaw Group Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Michael Poole Chairman
Adrian Palumbo Chief Operating Officer
Megan Quinn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REECE LIMITED18.37%7 481
FERGUSON PLC16.59%26 647
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.16.27%3 994
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY8.82%2 948
CHIN HIN GROUP13.93%1 554
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.27.25%818