Handcrafted Beverage Leader, Reed's Inc.®, Introduces New Range of Resealable Bottles

05/11/2021
NORWALK, Conn., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® (Nasdaq: REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, announced packaging innovation via the launch of its first-ever resealable format in the company’s 30+ year history.

Now available in proprietary 20 oz. resealable bottles, beverages from Reed’s®, America’s #1 ginger company, and Virgil’s™, the company’s line of handcrafted, all-natural sodas, bring healthier alternatives to consumers’ on-the-go. Made with only all-natural ingredients, the initial range of includes:

  • Reed’s® REAL Ginger Ale™ Original: Crafted with real ginger and nothing artificial, it is the only ginger ale on the market made with 2,000 mg of fresh-pressed organic ginger.
  • Virgil’s® Handcrafted Root Beer: Virgil’s Root Beer is expertly blended with anise, licorice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, wintergreen, clove and several other spices to deliver a rich and creamy taste without artificial preservatives.
  • Virgil’s® Handcrafted Dr. Better®: A fan favorite, Dr. Better® is made using the finest natural ingredients, including tart cherry, sweet vanilla, and spicy cinnamon. This bold-flavored soda is crafted without GMOs or artificial preservatives.

The introduction of the 100% recyclable bottles marks Reed’s® and Virgil’s™ breakthrough into convenience and drug store channels nationwide, as well as an expansion into new sections in the supermarket. The 20 oz. resealable bottles will be primarily be available at retailers in the refrigerated and single-serve aisles, allowing for more immediate consumption for consumers.

“Launching our first resealable bottles marks a significant growth moment for Reed’s and Virgil’s as we enter new retail channels and increase our footprint at grocery stores nationwide,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc.® “There is limited natural soda options that are available in c-store and convenience, and we have witnessed a demand from retailers and consumer alike for healthier and convenient alternatives. This innovation follows our tradition of bringing REAL, all-natural beverage options to our customers, and now with the versatile packaging, they have our better-for-you choices that can easily be enjoyed anywhere at any time.”

The company’s entry into the resealable format also creates an infrastructure for accelerated growth opportunities across all channels. With the pandemic resulting in can and glass supply constraints for the category, the resealable 20 oz. bottles positions Reed’s Inc. for continued momentum and expansion with both in-store and online retailers.

The new Reed’s® and Virgil’s™ resealable 20 oz. bottles are available at Kroger Supermarkets, select CVS Pharmacy locations and additional convenience and drug stores across the United States.

Reed’s® REALLY REAL Ginger Ale™ and Virgil’s™ Handcrafted Sodas also newly retail online in the resealable 20 oz. bottles at the Reed’s Store.

For more information about Reed's Inc., please visit the Reed's website and the Virgil’s website or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Reed’s Twitter, Reed’s Instagram, and Reed’s Facebook (@drinkreeds), and Virgil’s on Virgil’s Twitter, Virgil’s Instagram, and Virgil’s Facebook (@drinkvirgils).

About Reed's, Inc.®
Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s recently introduced Reed’s Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
reeds@5wpr.com
212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/058d8ae9-bd78-4e32-8a21-6866f28b7480


