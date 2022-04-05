Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reed's, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REED   US7583381071

REED'S, INC.

(REED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reed : Investor Presentation

04/05/2022
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by terms such as "estimate," "expect,", "guidance," "intend," "likely," "financial outlook," "plan, "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and includes expected growth of Virgil's Zero Sugar, targeted new door growth, and financial performance projections and forecast for fiscal 2022. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Reed's 2022 guidance reflects year-to-date and expected future business trends and includes impacts of COVID-19 on the supply chain and logistics as of the date hereof. New supply chain challenges that may develop and further potential inflation cannot be reasonably estimated and are not factored into current fiscal 2022 guidance. These risks could materially impact our ability to access raw materials, production, transportation and/or other logistics needs.

Financial guidance should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Reed's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks associated with current economic uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to its effect on customer demand for the our products and services and the impact of potential delays in supply of product inputs and customer payments; risks associated with new product releases; the impacts of further inflation; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our need for significant capital; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; our dependence on third party suppliers, brewers and distributors risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; increasing costs of fuel and freight, protection of intellectual property; competition; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing data privacy and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in Reed's public filings, including Reed's annual report on Form 10-K expected to be filed on or about March 31, 2022 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Reed's assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Reed's Inc® is a leading innovator that provides the world with high quality and naturally bold better-for-you beverages.

Early Stages of Capitalizing on Significantly Larger TAM

  • Plan to continue leading the category in

    "All Things Ginger"

  • Drive growth & improve profitability through our challenger brands

    • Ginger Ale - launched 2020

    • Hard Ginger/Mule - soft launch 2021, rolling out 2022

    • Virgil's Zero Sugar Rebrand - rolling out 2022

Disclaimer

Reed's Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 29,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers and Directors
Norman E. Snyder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Spisak Chief Financial Officer
John J. Bello chm
Lewis Jaffe Independent Director
James C Bass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REED'S, INC.-27.10%29
PEPSICO, INC.-2.53%234 212
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.70%27 170
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-9.94%22 201
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.21%11 706
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.03%3 366