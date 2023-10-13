Reed's Investor
Presentation
OTCQX:REED | October 2023
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and includes financial guidance for 2023. Reed's 2023 financial guidance reflects management's expectations as of August 10, 2023.
Financial guidance should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The achievement or success of matters covered by forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Reed's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to:
- The impact on our business of competitive products and pricing pressures and our ability to gain or maintain our share of sales in the marketplace as a result of actions by competitors;
- Our ability to implement and/or maintain price increases;
- The costs and/or effectiveness, now or in the future, of our advertising, marketing and promotional strategies;
- The failure of our co-packers to manufacture our products on a timely basis or at all;
- Our ability to make suitable arrangements and/or procure sufficient capacity for the co-packing of any of our products, the timely replacement of discontinued co-packing arrangements and/or limitations on co-packing availability;
- Volatility of stock prices which may restrict stock sales, stock purchases or other opportunities as well as negatively impact the motivation of equity award grantees; and
- Other risks detailed from time to time in Reed's public filings, including Reed's annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's web site at www.sec.gov.
These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date(s) given. Reed's assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Reed's Inc® is a leading innovator that provides the world with high quality and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages.
Strong History of Leading the Ginger Category
Headquarters moved to
Norwalk, CT
Reed's Can
Virgil's Can
Launch
Reed's original Ginger
Launch
Brew was first
introduced to the
Reed's, Inc.
market in SoCal
IPO
- Ginger Ale
- Ready to Drink Mule
-
Reed's Ginger
Wellness Shots
- Restaged Craft
Ginger Candies
NEW! Virgil's Zero Sugar
Brand Refresh
Launched in
Sprouts (2021)
1987
1989
1999
2006
2011
2018
2019
2020
2021/22
2023
Developed
Acquired Virgil's
Reed's launches ZERO
Reed's Original
line of all natural no
Root Beer
Reed's Ginger
Reed's Zero Sugar
Ginger Brew
sugar Virgil's sodas
Beer Cans
Extra Ginger Beer
sweetened with Stevia
Optimization
Launched
Launched
plan to drive
cost reductions
Launched in Publix
& cash flow
generation is
Virgil's
yielding results
Zero Sugar cans launched
NEW! Reed's Ginger
Ale Mocktails
Appointed New
Management Team
NEW! Hard Ginger Ale
Early Stages of Capitalizing on Significantly Larger TAM
-
Plan to continue leading the category in
"All Things Ginger"
- Drive growth & improve profitability through our challenger brands
- Ginger Ale - launched 2020
- Hard Ginger/Mule - soft launch 2021, rolled out 2022
- Virgil's Zero Sugar Rebrand - rolled out 2022
2020+
RTD/FMB1
$9B+
XXXX
Ginger Ale1
$1.8B
Ginger Beer1
$144M1987 - 2020
1. Source: SPINS IRI MULO SS Soda Category, 52 Weeks Ending 9/24/2023
